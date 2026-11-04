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Londonderry
🚧 Paving starts Nov 4 on Hardy Road in Londonderry
2 days ago
🚧 Paving work on Hardy Road starting November 4
The Londonderry DPW will be paving Hardy Road from Otterson Road to Gilcreast Road starting on Wednesday, November 4 at 7:00 a.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid this stretch of Hardy Road if possible and use alternate routes while work is underway.
If you normally commute, drop kids off, or travel through this area, plan a different way around starting at 7:00 a.m. on November 4 to skip delays and work zones.
More Info: Hardy Road Paving Operations - Otterson Road to Gi...
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