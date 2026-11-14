London’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially around the correctional facilities and local dental care. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or dental support, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: State of Ohio – Madison Correctional

State of Ohio – Madison Correctional Location: London, OH (1851 State Route 56)

(1851 State Route 56) Salary: $36.75/hour (full-time, classified, exempt from union)

(full-time, classified, exempt from union) Type: Full-time

Lead mental health care for incarcerated adults as part of an interdisciplinary team. You’ll design treatment plans, supervise social workers/counselors, complete risk and suicide assessments, and provide advanced individual and group therapy, all with full State of Ohio benefits.

Employer: State of Ohio – London Correctional

State of Ohio – London Correctional Location: London, OH (1580 State Route 56)

(1580 State Route 56) Salary: $36.01/hour with starting pay around $91,000 based on location/shift

with based on location/shift Type: Full-time

Hands-on RN role in a correctional setting: meds administration, chronic care clinics, emergencies, and charge nurse duties. This job qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness and comes with strong state benefits and Nurse Licensure Compact flexibility.

Employer: FAMILY DENTISTRY

Location: London, OH

Salary: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Support a busy dental office with sterilization, room turnover, X-rays, EMR (Dentrix), and some front-desk help. Great fit if you have radiology and dental assisting certifications and want 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: State of Ohio – Madison Correctional

State of Ohio – Madison Correctional Location: London, OH (1851 State Route 56)

(1851 State Route 56) Salary: $24.88/hour

Type: Full-time

Plan and run therapeutic activities for inmates in residential treatment units, promote daily living skills, and support mental health goals. This role mixes direct patient interaction, group programming, and documentation, with full State of Ohio benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply online.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.