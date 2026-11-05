🏥 London, Ohio Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

London’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in-home and in the hospital. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in London, Ohio.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: London, OH (home & community-based)

(home & community-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide person-centered nursing care in clients’ homes and community settings. You’ll give meds, monitor health changes, follow care plans, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team—great if you like one-on-one care and more flexible, non-hospital work.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: London, OH

Type: Full-time (Part-time also available)

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus)

Plan and deliver nutritional care for residents while following all clinical and safety standards. This role stands out for its $5,000 sign-on bonus, daily pay option, strong benefits, PTO, and lots of education and growth opportunities for experienced dietitians.

Employer: Madison Health

Location: London, OH

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, hours between 6:30 AM–6:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Support Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy by keeping treatment areas clean, safe, and ready, plus helping with basic patient tasks and clerical work. Good fit if you want to get into rehab or hospital work with steady weekday hours and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.