London’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and keeping places clean and running smooth.

Here are a few solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring in London, KY right now:

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: London, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour

Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs. This is a good fit if you have at least a year of tech or maintenance experience and don’t mind standing, bending, and lifting while earning strong hourly pay plus benefits.

Employer: Harvard Maintenance

Harvard Maintenance Location: London, KY

Type: Part-time (Mon–Tue 2–6 pm , Wed–Fri 12–4 pm )

(Mon–Tue , Wed–Fri ) Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Keep common areas, restrooms, and walkways clean in a commercial setting. Great if you want steady part-time hours, can handle physical work like sweeping, mopping, and lifting, and like having your afternoons mostly set.

Employer: Logan’s Car Wash / The Farm RV Resort – London, KY

Location: London, KY

Type: Part-time to near full-time ( 15–40 hours/week )

Part-time to near full-time ( ) Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour

Do basic maintenance and repairs on car wash equipment and help keep the site running smoothly. Good for someone mechanically inclined who likes working with tools, can troubleshoot problems, and has very flexible availability, including weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have more than one opening or similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.