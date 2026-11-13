London’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring for both part-time and full-time roles. Good mix of entry-level work and higher-earning customer service jobs.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 2040 Keavy Road, London, KY 40744

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find what they need, run the cash register, and keep the store clean and stocked. This role is active (lots of walking and lifting) and comes with benefits like health coverage options, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: London, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated total compensation $50,000–$75,000+ (base + commission, uncapped)

Work with RV customers to schedule repairs, explain services, and suggest add-ons. This is a commission-based role with uncapped earnings, solid benefits (PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision), and chances to grow if you like sales and service.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: London, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop in-store for online orders, keep items fresh and accurate, and bring groceries out to customers’ cars. Good fit if you like staying busy, working mostly on your own, and helping people get in and out quickly.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers have multiple openings or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.