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London
🛒 London, KY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
London’s service scene is busy right now, from car care to grocery aisles. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring in London, KY.
Retail Merchandiser
- Employer: PL Marketing
- Location: London, KY (Kroger stores)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll set up and refresh product displays in Kroger, follow plan-o-grams, and keep shelves looking sharp. Good fit if you like working on your feet, staying organized, and can work mostly on your own.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: London, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay range listed on posting (exact amount not shown here)
Lead the crew at a busy car wash, help customers pick wash packages, and keep the site running smoothly when management isn’t there. Great if you like fast-paced outdoor work and want a first step into leadership.
Service Advisor – Somerset Auto Repair
- Employer: Somerset Auto Repair
- Location: London, KY (serving Somerset area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40K–$80K+ income potential
Build long-term relationships with customers, explain repair needs in plain language, and keep folks updated on their vehicles. This is a strong option if you’re people-focused, organized, and like the idea of steady pay with room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and may have other roles posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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