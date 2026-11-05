🛒 London, KY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

London’s service scene is busy right now, from car care to grocery aisles. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring in London, KY.

Employer: PL Marketing

PL Marketing Location: London, KY (Kroger stores)

London, KY (Kroger stores) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up and refresh product displays in Kroger, follow plan-o-grams, and keep shelves looking sharp. Good fit if you like working on your feet, staying organized, and can work mostly on your own.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Whistle Express Car Wash Location: London, KY

London, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range listed on posting (exact amount not shown here)

Lead the crew at a busy car wash, help customers pick wash packages, and keep the site running smoothly when management isn’t there. Great if you like fast-paced outdoor work and want a first step into leadership.

Employer: Somerset Auto Repair

Somerset Auto Repair Location: London, KY (serving Somerset area)

London, KY (serving Somerset area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40K–$80K+ income potential

Build long-term relationships with customers, explain repair needs in plain language, and keep folks updated on their vehicles. This is a strong option if you’re people-focused, organized, and like the idea of steady pay with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and may have other roles posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.