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Local Authority
Lomita seeks input on future Sports and Community Center
2 days ago
The City of Lomita is asking residents to complete a survey to help redesign the former Navy Ballfields at 26800 S. Western Ave. as the future Lomita Sports and Community Center. Community feedback will guide plans for fields, courts, and park spaces at the site. Share input here: LomitaCity.com/LSCCProject
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lomita, California
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