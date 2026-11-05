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Lomita

Lomita to Host Veterans Day Blood Drive

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaREK_1GpfELPV00

The City of Lomita and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, November 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Lomita Library Community Room. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule a donation: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=cityoflomita

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lomita, California

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