Lomita to Host Veterans Day Blood Drive

The City of Lomita and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, November 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Lomita Library Community Room. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule a donation: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=cityoflomita

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lomita, California