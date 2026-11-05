Veterans Day blood drive at Lomita Library

A community blood drive will be held in honor of Veterans Day at the Lomita Library Community Room. The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 12-5 p.m. and is hosted by the City of Lomita and the Red Cross.

Donating blood helps support those who served and can save lives. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Neighbors can schedule a time to donate using the link provided in the post.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lomita