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Lomita
Veterans Day blood drive at Lomita Library
4 days ago
A community blood drive will be held in honor of Veterans Day at the Lomita Library Community Room. The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 12-5 p.m. and is hosted by the City of Lomita and the Red Cross.
Donating blood helps support those who served and can save lives. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Neighbors can schedule a time to donate using the link provided in the post.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lomita
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