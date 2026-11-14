Lombard has a nice mix of hotel, retail, and senior living jobs right now, especially if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several solid building & grounds roles you can apply to today.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Lombard, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Clean guest rooms, refresh linens and towels, handle trash, and respond to guest requests so the hotel feels like home. Good fit if you like staying active, keeping things spotless, and helping travelers feel comfortable.

Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago

Location: Lombard, IL (retail stores/support sites)

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: Not listed

Handle repairs and maintenance at Goodwill retail and support locations, using carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and general repair skills. You’ll read blueprints, inspect buildings, complete work orders, and sometimes work with larger equipment at distribution centers.

Employer: Lifespace Communities, Inc. – Beacon Hill

Location: 2400 S Finley Road, Lombard, IL 60148

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.00 – $21.98+ per hour

Keep a senior living community clean and safe by servicing assigned areas, handling trash, cleaning floors and common spaces, and responding to housekeeping emergencies. No experience or education required—just a willingness to learn and be part of a mission-driven team.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.