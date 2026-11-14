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🔧 Lombard IL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Lombard has a nice mix of hotel, retail, and senior living jobs right now, especially if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe.
Below are several solid building & grounds roles you can apply to today.
GUEST ROOM ATTENDANT – HOUSEKEEPER
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Lombard, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Clean guest rooms, refresh linens and towels, handle trash, and respond to guest requests so the hotel feels like home. Good fit if you like staying active, keeping things spotless, and helping travelers feel comfortable.
Maintenance Technician II
- Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago
- Location: Lombard, IL (retail stores/support sites)
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Pay: Not listed
Handle repairs and maintenance at Goodwill retail and support locations, using carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and general repair skills. You’ll read blueprints, inspect buildings, complete work orders, and sometimes work with larger equipment at distribution centers.
Custodian
- Employer: Lifespace Communities, Inc. – Beacon Hill
- Location: 2400 S Finley Road, Lombard, IL 60148
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $21.98+ per hour
Keep a senior living community clean and safe by servicing assigned areas, handling trash, cleaning floors and common spaces, and responding to housekeeping emergencies. No experience or education required—just a willingness to learn and be part of a mission-driven team.
If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.