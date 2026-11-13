Lombard’s finance scene is busy right now, with several senior roles open for people who like ownership and impact. If you’re strong in accounting and ready to lead or level up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kforce Inc

Kforce Inc Location: Lombard, IL

Type: Contract (about 6 months)

Salary: Range mentioned, exact numbers not listed

Hands-on role with a growing, PE-backed company that’s integrating multiple acquisitions. You’ll dive into audit support, reconciliations, workpapers, financial analysis, and process cleanup across multiple ERPs; ideal if you have strong Senior Accountant + audit/public accounting experience and like fast-moving, change-heavy environments.

Employer: CFS

Location: Lombard, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$115,000 + bonus

High-visibility role owning month-end close, fixed assets, GL, and audit support, with a big focus on process improvement and automation (including AI tools). Good fit if you have 4–6 years of close experience, strong Excel/ERP skills, and want to mentor junior staff while working closely with Finance, Operations, and IT.

Employer: CFS

Location: Lombard, IL

Type: Full-time, 5 days on-site

Salary: $120,000–$150,000 + bonus

Lead month-end close for a large business unit and own projects around inventory, fixed assets, leases, consolidations, and capital investments. This role offers strong advancement potential, work on ERP and automation projects, and the chance to manage and develop a team in a growing, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lombard employers are clearly investing in strong accounting talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.