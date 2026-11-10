👔 Lombard, IL Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lombard is busy right now with leadership roles, from hands-on store management to regional and project oversight. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Lombard, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.50–$25/hr + monthly bonus, about $56,000–$97,000 total

Run a busy pizza store, lead the crew, and handle scheduling, costs, and customer service. Comes with flexible hours, 50% off pizza, health and dental for full-timers, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Transdev

Location: Lombard, IL (Midwest Region, extensive travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000–$182,000 + up to 20% annual bonus

High-impact role leading operations across multiple Midwest locations in transportation. You’ll own safety, service, and P&L performance, work closely with public-sector clients, and guide union and non-union teams, with a strong benefits package and paid time off.

Employer: The Armstrong Company

Location: Lombard, IL

Type: Full-time (project-based operations)

Full-time (project-based operations) Salary: Not listed

Oversee office and home moves from planning to final walkthrough, leading crews on-site and keeping customers informed. Good fit if you like active work, problem-solving on move day, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.