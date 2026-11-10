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👔 Lombard, IL Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lombard is busy right now with leadership roles, from hands-on store management to regional and project oversight. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.
General Manager (Roosevelt Rd)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Lombard, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.50–$25/hr + monthly bonus, about $56,000–$97,000 total
Run a busy pizza store, lead the crew, and handle scheduling, costs, and customer service. Comes with flexible hours, 50% off pizza, health and dental for full-timers, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and clear paths to move up.
Regional Director of Operations – Midwest
- Employer: Transdev
- Location: Lombard, IL (Midwest Region, extensive travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,000–$182,000 + up to 20% annual bonus
High-impact role leading operations across multiple Midwest locations in transportation. You’ll own safety, service, and P&L performance, work closely with public-sector clients, and guide union and non-union teams, with a strong benefits package and paid time off.
Project Manager – Commercial & Residential Moves
- Employer: The Armstrong Company
- Location: Lombard, IL
- Type: Full-time (project-based operations)
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee office and home moves from planning to final walkthrough, leading crews on-site and keeping customers informed. Good fit if you like active work, problem-solving on move day, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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