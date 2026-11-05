🔧 Lombard, IL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Lombard has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from food production to apartments and hotels. If you like fixing things or keeping spaces clean and welcoming, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rana Meal Solutions, LLC

Rana Meal Solutions, LLC Location: Lombard, IL (hybrid on-site with some work-from-home tasks)

(hybrid on-site with some work-from-home tasks) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on production and packaging equipment for a growing food company known for quality ingredients. You’ll handle preventive and corrective maintenance, troubleshoot mechanical/electrical issues, and help install or upgrade equipment while following strong safety standards.

Employer: Willow Bridge Property Company

Location: Lombard, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k))

Keep an apartment community running smoothly by repairing HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, and electrical issues and handling resident work orders. This role is good if you have at least 1 year of maintenance experience and like variety in your day, from fixing units to keeping the property’s curb appeal sharp.

Employer: Marriott International – TownePlace Suites

Location: 455 East 22nd Street, Lombard, IL 60148

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Pay: $17.25–$17.75 per hour

Help keep guest rooms and hotel spaces clean, stocked, and welcoming, mainly on evening shifts. This is an active, on-your-feet job where you’ll handle room cleaning, public areas, and guest requests as part of a global hotel brand with a wide range of benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.