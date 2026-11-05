Loma Linda doctors give Empire Strykers sports physicals

Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics recently provided full sports physicals for the Empire Strykers ahead of their 2026–27 season. Specialty doctors in sports medicine, cardiology, internal medicine, and orthopaedic surgery performed exams that included electrocardiograms (EKGs), echocardiograms, vital sign checks, and one-on-one medical reviews to help make sure players are safe and ready to play.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Loma Linda University Health