Putnam Valley Central cancels school Tuesday due to Somers shooting suspect search

Putnam Valley Central School District closed all schools Tuesday due to the search for Fernando Jimenez, the suspect in the Somers shooting that killed one and injured two others.

Police searched the area of Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley for Jimenez Tuesday.

The district initially put schools on a two-hour delay, making the announcement on its Facebook page at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Elsewhere in the area, Putnam Valley Library wrote on Facebook it would be closed Tuesday due to a "shelter in place and police activity." All programs scheduled for the day were put on hold.

