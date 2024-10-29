Open in App
    Putnam Valley Central cancels school Tuesday due to Somers shooting suspect search

    By Ashley Catherine Fontones and Alexandra Rivera, Rockland/Westchester Journal News,

    1 days ago

    (This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

    Putnam Valley Central School District closed all schools Tuesday due to the search for Fernando Jimenez, the suspect in the Somers shooting that killed one and injured two others.

    Police searched the area of Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley for Jimenez Tuesday.

    The district initially put schools on a two-hour delay, making the announcement on its Facebook page at approximately 5:45 a.m.

    Public safety: Police searching area of Putnam Valley for suspect in Somers fatal shooting

    Putnam Valley Library closed due to manhunt for Fernando Jimenez

    Elsewhere in the area, Putnam Valley Library wrote on Facebook it would be closed Tuesday due to a "shelter in place and police activity." All programs scheduled for the day were put on hold.

    This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Putnam Valley Central cancels school Tuesday due to Somers shooting suspect search

