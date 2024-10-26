Section 1 football: Rye wins 'The Game,' shutting out Harrison 24-0

RYE – The walk over the bridge leading to Nugent Field was a daily reminder of the back-to-back losses to Harrison in a neighborhood rivalry that is fast approaching the century mark.

Jake Kessner and Chris Iuliano struggled all week with the mere thought of graduating without having celebrated a traditional late October splash in the brook, a right reserved for the winner of The Game. There was a measure of relief after the Rye seniors climbed out of the murky water Saturday following a 24-0 win over the Huskies.

The undefeated Garnets already have a state championship ring, so they have pretty much done it all.

“Losing this game would’ve been horrible, to be honest,” Kessner said. “We’ve been thinking about it all week. This was our last shot. That really pulled everyone together. It was a very emotional week, and we all were kind of tearing up in the locker room talking about this. We got it done.”

Scoreboard: Somers, Yorktown wins highlight Friday, check out Saturday scores

There wasn’t a lot of content created for the highlight reels, but a rivalry game like this one is more about figuring out a way to get the win.

Iuliano returned from injury and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Garnets, who played impressive defense start to finish. Ty Ramachandran also got into the end zone and Henry Shoemaker kicked a 26-yard field goal to send Rye into the intermission with a 10-0 lead.

There was a quick footwear change before the players headed into the brook for a five-minute splash.

“It was cold, but fun,” Iuliano said. “I’d much rather be cold right now than walking out with a loss again. ... I knew that no matter how I felt, I had to get back for this game. I was 0-2 against them, so it feels good to get one.”

What it means

Rye dealt with internal and external pressure to win this game all week long and never blinked. Yes, the Garnets are the reigning state champs, but they have new leaders and new starters up and down the roster. This was a test. Rye handled the stress and executed reasonably well under the circumstances, which is a positive sign ahead of sectionals.

“Winning for the seniors was the goal,” Garnets coach Dino Garr said. “They were obviously looking forward to an opportunity to get this game because they have taken some lumps the last two years. Harrison played well and we had to rise to the occasion. It’s about playing hard and staying focused. This group has a great sense of that and I’m proud of what they’re doing.”

Rye improved to 8-0 on the season and 50-44-3 in the series. The Garnets clinched the No. 1 seed in League B and will open the Section 1 Class A playoffs next week at home against Brewster.

By the numbers: Who has the top rushing, passing and receiving games this season?

Play of the game

Despite struggling to get any traction offensively, the Huskies were only down 10-0 at the half. Rye had the ball to open the second half and began to march. On fourth-and-2 from the Harrison 35, Iuliano took a direct snap, followed Kessner and Patrick McGuire into the crowd and picked up 13 yards to move the chains. Eight plays later, he ran for a 5-yard score. The 20-play drive consumed all but 36 seconds of the quarter.

Game balls

▶ Iuliano, who missed two games with an undisclosed injury, finished with 78 yards on 18 carries and was not shy about chasing down Huskies defensively.

▶ This was a learning experience for Carson Miller and there were some mistakes like an off-balanced heave that was picked off, but Rye’s junior quarterback never got flustered. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 159 yards and carried 15 times for 104 yards.

They said it

“At the end of the day, we have a home playoff game and now we just have to flip the switch and clean some things up,” Harrison coach Jay Ciraco said. “A lot of credit goes to Rye, they did a lot of really good things and played harder than us. … We’ve certainly got to find some ways to get our playmakers the ball a little bit more. We’re hoping (Joe Crupi) is able to come back, but we’re not sure yet. We’ll see what happens.”

“With everything that happens during the week, it’s different than any other game,” Kessner said. “We treat it like it’s a different game, the whole community treats it like it’s a different game. Everyone comes out for this one. We have awesome support. I think we’ll enjoy the win this weekend and Monday we’re back to our normal Monday stuff, getting ready for Brewster.”

Recent history

2023: Harrison 21, Rye 14

2022: Harrison 22, Rye 7

2021: Rye 36, Harrison 10

2020: Rye 21, Harrison 13 (played in Spring 2021)

2019: Rye 21, Harrison 7 (Section 1 playoffs)

2019: Rye 41, Harrison 13

2018: Rye 33, Harrison 28 (Section 1 playoffs)

2018: Rye 41, Harrison 14

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Section 1 football: Rye wins 'The Game,' shutting out Harrison 24-0