These New York towns have the most expensive ZIP codes for homebuying. See the list

Nineteen New York towns are some of the most expensive zip codes for homebuying in 2024, a study recently released by PropertyShark reveals.

Suffolk County towns reigned supreme for the Empire State in PropertyShark's 2024's Top 100 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the U.S. as seven towns from the Long Island county topped the list. New York County followed close behind with five.

The real estate data platform took a look at residential transactions closed between Jan. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2024 of condos, co-ops and single- and two-family homes, only taking into account zip codes that logged a minimum of five residential transactions. Median sale prices are rounded to the nearest $1,000 and several price ties made the top 100 list expand to include 121 total zip codes.

Here's which New York towns made the list.

Sagaponack

Zip code: 11962

Ranking: 2nd

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $5,950,000

Water Mill

Zip code: 11976

Ranking: 3rd

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $5,858,000

Amagansett

Zip code: 11930

Ranking: 19th

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $3,738,000

New York City: Manhattan, Tribeca, SoHo, Chinatown, Little Italy neighborhoods

Zip code: 10013

Ranking: 23rd

County: New York

Median sale price: $3,360,000

Bridgehampton

Zip code: 11932

Ranking: 31st

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $3,050,000

New York City: Manhattan, Battery Park City neighborhood

Zip code: 10282

Ranking: 37th

County: New York

Median sale price: $2,865,000

New York City: Manhattan, Tribeca neighborhood

Zip code: 10007

Ranking: 43rd

County: New York

Median sale price: $2,710,000

Wainscott

Zip code: 11975

Ranking: 48th

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $2,600,00

Quogue

Zip code: 11959

Ranking: 48th

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $2,600,000

Mill Neck

Zip code: 11765

Ranking: 63rd

County: Nassau

Median sale price: $2,300,000

Sag Harbor

Zip code: 11963

Ranking: 68th

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $2,225,000

Rye

Zip code: 10580

Ranking: 70th

County: Westchester

Median sale price: $2,200,000

Great Neck

Zip code: 11024

Ranking: 71st

County: Nassau

Median sale price: $2,190,000

Old Westbury

Zip code: 11568

Ranking: 86th

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $2,000,000

Montauk

Zip code: 11954

Ranking: 86th

County: Suffolk

Median sale price: $2,000,000

New York City: Manhattan, East Village and SoHo neighborhoods

Zip code: 10012

Ranking: 87th

County: New York

Median sale price: $1,995,000

New York City: Chelsea neighborhood

Zip code: 10001

Ranking: 91st

County: New York

Median sale price: $1,963,000

Manhasset

Zip code: 11030

Ranking: 97th

County: Nassau

Median sale price: $1,930,000

New York City: Brooklyn, Red Hook and Carroll Gardens neighborhoods

Zip code: 11231

Ranking: 100th

County: Kings

Median sale price: $1,910,000

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: These New York towns have the most expensive ZIP codes for homebuying. See the list