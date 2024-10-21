Open in App
    These New York towns have the most expensive ZIP codes for homebuying. See the list

    By Emily Barnes, New York Connect Team,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YKy3_0wFJcek500

    Nineteen New York towns are some of the most expensive zip codes for homebuying in 2024, a study recently released by PropertyShark reveals.

    Suffolk County towns reigned supreme for the Empire State in PropertyShark's 2024's Top 100 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the U.S. as seven towns from the Long Island county topped the list. New York County followed close behind with five.

    The real estate data platform took a look at residential transactions closed between Jan. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2024 of condos, co-ops and single- and two-family homes, only taking into account zip codes that logged a minimum of five residential transactions. Median sale prices are rounded to the nearest $1,000 and several price ties made the top 100 list expand to include 121 total zip codes.

    Here's which New York towns made the list.

    Sagaponack

    Zip code: 11962

    Ranking: 2nd

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $5,950,000

    Water Mill

    Zip code: 11976

    Ranking: 3rd

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $5,858,000

    Amagansett

    Zip code: 11930

    Ranking: 19th

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $3,738,000

    New York City: Manhattan, Tribeca, SoHo, Chinatown, Little Italy neighborhoods

    Zip code: 10013

    Ranking: 23rd

    County: New York

    Median sale price: $3,360,000

    Bridgehampton

    Zip code: 11932

    Ranking: 31st

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $3,050,000

    New York City: Manhattan, Battery Park City neighborhood

    Zip code: 10282

    Ranking: 37th

    County: New York

    Median sale price: $2,865,000

    New York City: Manhattan, Tribeca neighborhood

    Zip code: 10007

    Ranking: 43rd

    County: New York

    Median sale price: $2,710,000

    Wainscott

    Zip code: 11975

    Ranking: 48th

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $2,600,00

    Quogue

    Zip code: 11959

    Ranking: 48th

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $2,600,000

    Mill Neck

    Zip code: 11765

    Ranking: 63rd

    County: Nassau

    Median sale price: $2,300,000

    Sag Harbor

    Zip code: 11963

    Ranking: 68th

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $2,225,000

    Rye

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0adW_0wFJcek500

    Zip code: 10580

    Ranking: 70th

    County: Westchester

    Median sale price: $2,200,000

    Great Neck

    Zip code: 11024

    Ranking: 71st

    County: Nassau

    Median sale price: $2,190,000

    Old Westbury

    Zip code: 11568

    Ranking: 86th

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $2,000,000

    Montauk

    Zip code: 11954

    Ranking: 86th

    County: Suffolk

    Median sale price: $2,000,000

    New York City: Manhattan, East Village and SoHo neighborhoods

    Zip code: 10012

    Ranking: 87th

    County: New York

    Median sale price: $1,995,000

    New York City: Chelsea neighborhood

    Zip code: 10001

    Ranking: 91st

    County: New York

    Median sale price: $1,963,000

    Manhasset

    Zip code: 11030

    Ranking: 97th

    County: Nassau

    Median sale price: $1,930,000

    New York City: Brooklyn, Red Hook and Carroll Gardens neighborhoods

    Zip code: 11231

    Ranking: 100th

    County: Kings

    Median sale price: $1,910,000

    Emily Barnes reports on consumer-related issues for the USA TODAY Network’s New York Connect Team, focusing on scam and recall-related topics. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @byemilybarnes . Get in touch at ebarnes@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: These New York towns have the most expensive ZIP codes for homebuying. See the list

    Samuel Patrick
    1d ago
    are any of these sanctuary towns or does state government protect them?
    LG Cruz
    2d ago
    REDHOOK??? Wow! who would of thought!
