NY Lottery Win 4, Take 5, Numbers winning numbers for Thursday, Oct. 17

The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5, and Pick 10.

Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000. The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we have the results below.

New York Win 4, Take 5, and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. New York Lotto is drawn on Wednesday and Saturday.

New York Win 4

Midday: 6-5-5-6

Evening: 0-1-4-8

Check New York Win 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

New York Take 5

Midday: 18-24-29-38-39

Evening: 10-11-22-32-37

Check New York Take 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

New York Numbers

Midday: 2-2-0

Evening: 7-8-2

Check New York Numbers payouts and previous drawings here.

Cash4Life

17-20-34-40-46, Cash Ball: 02

Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Pick 10

01-12-14-26-35-39-44-48-49-53-55-57-59-60-61-62-70-71-72-73

Check Pick 10 payouts and previous drawings here.

When is the next Cash4Life drawing?

Cash4Life is drawn daily.

How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4Life costs $2 to play.

Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:

New York

New Jersey

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Maryland

Missouri

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

What are the Cash4Life prizes?

Match Win Odds 5 numbers + Cash Ball $1,000/day for life 1 in 21,846,048 5 numbers $1,000/week for life 1 in 7,282,016 4 numbers + Cash Ball $2,500 1 in 79,440 4 numbers $500 1 in 26,480 3 numbers + Cash Ball $100 1 in 1,471 3 numbers $25 1 in 490 2 numbers + Cash Ball $10 1 in 83 2 numbers $4 1 in 28 1 number + Cash Ball $2 1 in 13

What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?

The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

