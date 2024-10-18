Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lohud | The Journal News

    NY Lottery Win 4, Take 5, Numbers winning numbers for Thursday, Oct. 17

    By Phil Strum, Rockland/Westchester Journal News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xed3f_0wCK0kr400

    The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5, and Pick 10.

    Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000. The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we have the results below.

    New York Win 4, Take 5, and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. New York Lotto is drawn on Wednesday and Saturday.

    New York Win 4

    Midday: 6-5-5-6

    Evening: 0-1-4-8

    Check New York Win 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    New York Take 5

    Midday: 18-24-29-38-39

    Evening: 10-11-22-32-37

    Check New York Take 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    New York Numbers

    Midday: 2-2-0

    Evening: 7-8-2

    Check New York Numbers payouts and previous drawings here.

    Cash4Life

    17-20-34-40-46, Cash Ball: 02

    Check Cash4Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Pick 10

    01-12-14-26-35-39-44-48-49-53-55-57-59-60-61-62-70-71-72-73

    Check Pick 10 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    When is the next Cash4Life drawing?

    Cash4Life is drawn daily.

    How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?

    In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4Life costs $2 to play.

    Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:

    • New York
    • New Jersey
    • Florida
    • Georgia
    • Indiana
    • Maryland
    • Missouri
    • Pennsylvania
    • Tennessee
    • Virginia

    What are the Cash4Life prizes?

    Match Win Odds
    5 numbers + Cash Ball $1,000/day for life 1 in 21,846,048
    5 numbers $1,000/week for life 1 in 7,282,016
    4 numbers + Cash Ball $2,500 1 in 79,440
    4 numbers $500 1 in 26,480
    3 numbers + Cash Ball $100 1 in 1,471
    3 numbers $25 1 in 490
    2 numbers + Cash Ball $10 1 in 83
    2 numbers $4 1 in 28
    1 number + Cash Ball $2 1 in 13

    What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?

    The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.

    Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network .

    Where can you buy lottery tickets?

    Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

    You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network , in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

    Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 18+ (19+ in NE, 21+ in AZ). Physically present where Jackpocket operates. Jackpocket is not affiliated with any State Lottery. Eligibility Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Terms: jackpocket.com/tos .

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a NY Audience Editor. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY Lottery Win 4, Take 5, Numbers winning numbers for Thursday, Oct. 17

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, October 19, 2024
    Lohud | The Journal News22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Section 1 football: Valhalla runs roughshod over rival Dobbs Ferry in 35-7 homecoming win
    Lohud | The Journal News2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy