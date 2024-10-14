Rangers lineup: Kaapo Kakko putting last season's disappointment behind him

TARRYTOWN - There's an ease with which Kaapo Kakko has been carrying himself inside the Rangers' locker room of late.

Some of that's to be expected for a player who, despite being just 23 years old, is entering his sixth NHL season. But the relaxed demeanor also suggests he's free of any lingering disappointment from last season.

"What you need to do is put it behind and try not to think about it," Kakko explained Saturday morning, as he took a break from joking with linemate Will Cuylle to chat with lohud.com, part of the USA TODAY Network. "Summer, there’s no hockey. You're not watching any games. It's just working out and skating, so it was kind of easy to just put it behind – try to think about next season and just work out hard."

It helps when you're playing well, which Kakko has been through the first two games of the new season.

He knows it's going to take a lot more than two solid games to wash away the stench of posting only 19 points (13 goals and six assists) in 61 games last season, but getting off to a strong start sure beats the alternative.

"I feel pretty good," he said.

Kakko earned his first assist on Cuylle's game-tying goal that forced overtime in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Utah Hockey Club and could have had another on a goal that was overturned on an offside review in Wednesday's 6-0 season-opening win over Pittsburgh , but his impact has gone beyond just points.

He's controlling pucks around and below the goal line and getting himself into prime scoring positions, as evidenced by four high-danger chances that's tied for the second-highest total on the team, according to Natural Stat Trick. He's also shooting with increased urgency, with six shots on goal through two games, which have led to a team-high four rebounds created, after posting 10 SOG in four preseason contests.

"I know I need to shoot more, but I haven't been thinking about it," he said. "It just comes. When you get chances, you need to shoot the puck."

Takeaways: Rangers lose to Utah on a drama-filled opening night

Even if he isn't consciously letting it rip more often, Kakko is making a concerted effort to develop his net-front game. He's spent time there at every practice, working on tips, hunting for rebounds and figuring out creative ways to setup his teammates from close range. It's a new wrinkle that could boost production as he refines that specific skill set.

"That’s my spot on the power play, so maybe that’s the reason I’m there more," he said. "I think it's a pretty good spot for me. (Veteran Chris Kreider) is very good over there, and he is scoring a lot of goals over there. I think I’m good at the down-low plays. It doesn't have to be as a shooter every time. I can also pass it out of that spot."

Head coach Peter Laviolette shouldered some of the blame for last season's disappointment, telling reporters at breakup day in June, "I didn't find it with him." He also vowed to "figure out a better way to get him involved."

A few months later, Kakko still isn't getting the top-six opportunity he's always coveted, but he's invigorated by the top-six qualities of his current line with Cuylle and Filip Chytil. They've been the Rangers' best unit so far, ranking third among NHL lines that have logged at least 20 minutes entering play Sunday with a 76.3% xGF, according to moneypuck.com, and first with 8.18 expected goals per 60 minutes.

Their counting stats reflect that, as the third line has outscored opponents, 4-0, with a 22-10 SOG advantage and a 10-3 edge in HD chances.

"There's been some shifts where they've been really dominant (and) difficult to play against," Laviolette said. "They're all big bodies and they can handle the puck, maintain possession in the offensive zone, so there's been some (long) shifts like that. I think there's always things that we're trying to get better at. Them, as well. Some things in the D zone, through the neutral zone, but so far, they've been noticeable. Their chances are generated at a high rate."

Cuylle looks like he's ready to take a big step forward this season, with three points (one goal and two assists) through two games, plus another goal that was disallowed. Kakko laughed about Cuylle owing him a point for being offside on a play where he would have had the primary assist, but he was straight-faced when comparing a healthy Chytil to the cast of limited centers he played with last season.

"It was changing a lot," he said. "It was more like a defensive line. There was a long time with (Nick Bonino) in the middle, and he's more of a defensive guy. Fil is a lot of offense, so I think that's good for me."

Kakko has a history with Chytil, with that duo outscoring opponents by a combined 60-36 margin in the regular season and playoffs from 2021 through 2023. That includes Kakko's career high in points (40) and Chytil's career high in goals (22) during the 2022-23 season, when they spent 678:58 time on ice together.

Between Chytil sitting out 72 games due to a concussion last season and Kakko missing 21 of his own with a left-knee injury, there was a major scoring void in the Rangers' bottom six. Having the speedy, skilled Czech back in the lineup has made an obvious difference, particularly with Chytil's ability to carry pucks in transition and establish offensive-zone possessions.

"He likes to do that," Kakko said. "He's a good skater. Last season, there were some guys who maybe don't do that too much. It's always easier when you have one more guy who can bring the puck in the O zone, and then you can get the chances when you play there."

There's a long way to go before declaring that Kakko is back on track, but it's also too early in his career to write off the No. 2 overall pick from the 2019 draft.

There's no shortage of motivation to prove himself. He had little choice but to accept a modest one-year, $2.4 million contract as a restricted free agent last summer, but could position himself for much more if this season turns out to be a big one − whether that's in New York or elsewhere .

But just as he's trying not to look backwards, Kakko says he isn't looking too far ahead, either.

"I don't feel too much pressure," he said. "Of course, you want to play as well as you can, and I feel pretty good after the last (two games), so just try to keep playing like that. I know those goals and points are going to come."

NY Rangers (1-0-1) projected lineup: Game 3 vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-1)

When: Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden

TV/Radio: MSG Network/880 AM

Forwards

Top line ⊳ Chris Kreider (LW) ⋄ Mika Zibanejad (C) ⋄ Reilly Smith (RW)

Second line ⊳ Artemi Panarin (LW) ⋄ Vincent Trocheck (C) ⋄ Alexis Lafrenière (RW)

Third line ⊳ Will Cuylle (LW) ⋄ Filip Chytil (C) ⋄ Kaapo Kakko (RW)

Fourth line ⊳ Adam Edström (LW) ⋄ Sam Carrick (C) ⋄ Jonny Brodzinski (RW)

Defensemen

Top pair ⊳ K'Andre Miller (L) ⋄ Adam Fox (R)

Second pair ⊳ Braden Schneider (L) ⋄ Jacob Trouba (R)

Third pair ⊳ Zac Jones (L) ⋄ Victor Mancini (R)

Goalies

Starter ⊳ Igor Shesterkin

Backup ⊳ Jonathan Quick

Healthy scratches: F Matt Rempe and D Chad Ruhwedel

Injured reserve: D Ryan Lindgren (upper body)

Long-term injured reserve: F Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers beat reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter @vzmercogliano .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rangers lineup: Kaapo Kakko putting last season's disappointment behind him