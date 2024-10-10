Open in App
    • Lohud | The Journal News

    NY Lotto, Win 4, Take 5, Cash4Life winning numbers for Wednesday, October 9

    By Phil Strum, Rockland/Westchester Journal News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xed3f_0w1amF6O00

    The New York Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich. The games include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5 and Pick 10.

    Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game available in 10 states. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or a one-time lump sum of $7,000,000. The winning numbers are drawn at 9 p.m. EST daily and we have the results below.

    New York Win 4, Take 5 and Numbers are drawn twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. New York Lotto is drawn on Wednesday and Saturday.

    Here’s a look at Wednesday, October 9's winning numbers for each game:

    New York Win 4

    Midday : 5-8-9-0

    Evening : 9-1-3-5

    Check Win 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    New York Take 5

    Midday : 03-04-16-22-29

    Evening : 06-15-16-24-28

    Check Take 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    New York Numbers

    Midday : 4-3-6

    Evening : 1-6-8

    New York Lotto

    Numbers: 09-17-18-29-32-40

    Bonus: 48

    Cash4Life winning numbers

    Winning numbers: 07-12-21-44-47

    Cashball: 3

    When is the next Cash4Life drawing?

    Cash4Life is drawn daily.

    How late can you buy a Cash4Life ticket in New York?

    In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 8:45 p.m. daily. Cash4LIfe costs $2 to play.

    Cash4Life is available in these 10 U.S. states:

    • New York
    • New Jersey
    • Florida
    • Georgia
    • Indiana
    • Maryland
    • Missouri
    • Pennsylvania
    • Tennessee
    • Virginia

    What are the Cash4Life prizes?

    Match Win Odds
    5 numbers + Cash Ball $1,000/day for life 1 in 21,846,048
    5 numbers $1,000/week for life 1 in 7,282,016
    4 numbers + Cash Ball $2,500 1 in 79,440
    4 numbers $500 1 in 26,480
    3 numbers + Cash Ball $100 1 in 1,471
    3 numbers $25 1 in 490
    2 numbers + Cash Ball $10 1 in 83
    2 numbers $4 1 in 28
    1 number + Cash Ball $2 1 in 13

    What are the odds of winning Cash4Life?

    The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life is 1 in 7.76.

    This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY Lotto, Win 4, Take 5, Cash4Life winning numbers for Wednesday, October 9

