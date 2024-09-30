Open in App
    Greenburgh's Feiner rejects petition for vote on Edgemont village for third time

    By David McKay Wilson, Rockland/Westchester Journal News,

    2 days ago

    Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, a longtime opponent of Edgemont village incorporation, has rejected a third petition seeking a vote on creating the town of Greenburgh's seventh village.

    Feiner's rejection of the petition comes eight years after activists began a campaign to create the village of Edgemont in what is now an affluent hamlet of Westchester County's biggest town. They want to create a village government that would better hear citizen voices on planning and development issues and the provision of public services.

    Feiner cited objections raised by several Greenburgh residents. They included:

    • Those who signed the petition lacked “common certainty” on the boundaries of the new village map as required by law.
    • The petition failed to list the names of as many as 2,000 children who would be inhabitants of the new village.
    • The petition lacked enough valid signatures.
    • The petition was improperly filed because it was filed with the town clerk and town attorney but not handed directly to Feiner.

    Feiner’s rejection comes 15 months after the state Legislature amended the state’s village incorporation law so that a state-appointed commission will evaluate incorporation petitions and decide whether a vote is warranted. Edgemont was exempted from the new law because its petition drive was already underway.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dClBT_0vpIzXEv00

    Under the old law, the town supervisor decides if a village incorporation petition meets state standards for acceptable signatures and has an accurate map of the proposed municipality.

    Still miffed that Edgemont was exempted from the new law, Feiner said the village supporters will have to live with the strict requirements of the old statute.

    “The supporters could have sought to change the old law’s petition requirements to explicitly provide for liberal interpretation, or that the proposed boundaries be described in plain English, or that the list of inhabitants of the proposed village be as accurate as possible after due diligence, or that children’s names be redacted,” wrote Feiner. “As it turns out, the supporters sought only to comply with the old law, which is strictly interpreted, as they learned from their first two failed attempts.”

    Feiner said he believes the town has the strongest case yet against incorporation. Assisting the town in reviewing the issue was attorney Jerry Goldfeder, one of New York’s leading election-law lawyers.

    “I’m confident that they did not comply with the statute, and the courts will rule in our favor,” said Feiner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbalQ_0vpIzXEv00

    Incorporation chair: Feiner will 'do anything' to prevent vote

    Jeff Sherwin, co-chair of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee, said Feiner had raised issues already deemed acceptable in previous court cases. He said the incorporation committee was considering returning to state Supreme Court for a third time to challenge Feiner's rejection.

    “He has accepted objections and ignored the court guidance,” said Sherwin. “It’s clear that the supervisor will do anything to ensure there is no vote on incorporation.”

    Feiner found that the committee failed to comply with state law that required that the petition be filed with the town supervisor. But Sherwin said it was filed, along with a check for $6,000, with Town Clerk Lisa Nero and Town Attorney Joe Danko, who told him they were accepting the petition on Feiner's behalf.

    In two previous petitions, courts upheld objections to the map of the proposed village, which were then based on the boundaries of the Greenville Fire Department. This time, the incorporation committee hired a surveyor to draw new lines.

    Again objectors claimed the map was flawed. Some argued that submission failed to comply with the law’s requirement that the map be identified with “common certainty.” They said the technical description in the surveyor’s report was not understandable to non-experts.

    In addition, land surveyor Steve Willard objected to the map along the Greenburgh-Yonkers border, saying that it differed from the county clerk’s map of the area by one inch at one location. He extrapolated that the one-inch difference on the marker placement could lead to a 10-foot sliver of contested land along the border.

    “I therefore cannot say with certainty that the proposed territory avoids crossing the town/city border,” he said.

    Sherwin, however, said he was with the surveyor when they located the roadside monuments and surveyor markers embedded in rocks that were the basis of the original maps. He said modern satellite technology was able to pinpoint a more exact location for the marker.

    “There was no way back in 1930 that they have the technology that was this precise,” said Sherwin. “It’s a difference of an inch.”

    Edgemont seeking town documents

    Sherwin, meanwhile, challenged the town to comply with the state Freedom of Information Law by providing documents related to the incorporation process that were requested on Feb. 13. The committee is looking for communications between town officials and interested parties on the issue.

    On Aug. 8, after several extensions, Town Attorney Joe Danko wrote Sherwin that he could expect the documents within a week. Seven weeks later, Danko told Sherwin to expect the documents by Oct. 4.

    Sherwin still is uncertain if Danko will deliver.

    “Last month, you also said that you needed another week, and then nothing is produced,”  Sherwin said. “Why is this time different?”

    A call to Danko was not returned.

    Town Clerk Lisa Nero, Greenburgh’s records access officer, said that Danko was working with the incorporation committee to provide the requested records.

    David McKay Wilson writes about tax issues and government accountability. Follow him on Twitter @davidmckay415 or email him at dwilson3@lohud.com.

    Comments / 1
    Letterman
    1d ago
    Maybe if Greenburgh didn’t condone sexual harassment and assault, Edgemont would want to be a part of it. Instead, our tax dollars are going to a lawsuit where the victim will clearly win. They must settle!
