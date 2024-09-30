Section 1 high school girls soccer: lohud scoreboard and results for Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Hey everyone, here's a look at the girls soccer schedule for this week. Please check back each day for scores, results and more throughout the week. If you want a look back at last week, take a look
Monday Sept. 30
Tuckahoe 7, Yonkers 0
Tk: Brooke Matarazzo 4G, A; Ava Rogliano G; Isabella Carinci G, A; McKenna Gerald A; Juliana Manginelli A; Brianna Hartman A; Micheala Marano G; Chloe Angelo A; Brianna Hartman four saves.
Bronxville 3, Hastings 1
Bx: Evy Henningson 2G, Carson Kochansky G, Amy Villanueva 2A, Sofia Terjanian A, Lily Delany three saves.
Hs: Sopha Ballard G, Francesca Molakides seven saves.
Rye Neck 3, Westlake 2
RN: Izzy Clements 2G, A; Sarah Heaton G; Lara Auffarth A; Brooklyn Milboer A; Bailey Eapen 10 saves.
Ursuline 2, Mamaroneck 0
Sleepy Hollow 4, Peekskill 0
SH: Samantha Marvin G, Kayla McGuigan G, Corina Armster G, Ashley Richardson G, Emily Aridas 0 saves
Peek: Vicky Jovel 11 saves.
White Plains 9, Lincoln 0
WP: Violeta Figueroa Montoya G; Manuela Victoria G; Ella Kincheloe G, Sophie Mercer G, A; Lily Obligado G; Sarah Alzate G, Yaritza Orozco G; Camila Cruces G, A; Sophia Letizia G, A; Paloma Cano A; Lia Ferrara A; Pilar Abdel-Aziz one save.
Pleasantville 8, Valhalla 1
Pville: Sam Schultz 3g, 1a; Faith Brown 2g, 2a; Natalie Viviano 2g, 1a; Skylar Aghen 1g; Elenah Lavigne 1a; Montana Peppard 4 saves.
V: Isabella Mattoni G; Giulia Rutigliano 12 saves.
Harvey 2, Williams School 0
Hv: Mikayla Neave 2G; Mallon Gilligan A; Rylan Gilligan A; Emily Lehrburger 12 saves.
Harrison 3, Byram Hills 0
Horace Greeley 5, Fox Lane 0
HG: Parker Ginsberg 2G, Rachel Glick G A, Hailey Stern G, A; Grace Richards A; Gianna Raniolo G, Harper Margolies A; Lauren Singer, Clementine Martin and Isabella Flores combined to make four saves.
FL: Berit Rose 14 saves; Brynn Anthony seven saves.
North Salem 6, Haldane 1
NS: Sienna Paldin 2G, 2A; Samantha Yoel 2G; Jennifer Killeen G, Taylor Fogle G A; Jaclyn Moore A
Hld: Miley Pena-Rider: 1G,
Hackley 8, Avenues 1
Hack: Gabriella Petriello 3G, Gemma Lasky 2G, A; Linda Ohia-Enyia G, Katie Yalmokas G, Zion Bennett G, A; Erys Burton 2A, Andy Hegarty A, Layla Kesh-Heil A, Annika Duggan four saves.
Albertus Magnus 3, Irvington 0
AM: Bella Di Muccio G, A; Sofia DiPrima G, Julia Lombardo G; Sofia Caraballo A, Katie Murphy A.
Arlington 6, Brewster 0
Arl: Sofia Espinosa G; Mal Dwyet G, A; Quinn Kapfhammer G; Erin Lemieux A; Maddie Heitman G; Isabel Ren A; Chase Harris G; Riley Pettigrew A; Olivia Bohrman G, Caelyn Deserre A; Sophia Vandemark and Terlyka Horton combined shutout.
Tappan Zee 5, Hen Hud 1
Note: Eve Girardi becomes Tappan Zee's all-time leading goal-scorer, netter her 49th, 50th, 51st and 52nd goals.
TZ: Eve Girardi 4G, Nina Vasquez G, Ruby Maloney A, Charlotte March A, kate Mulvihill A, Anna Palitti A
HH: Bridget Couch G, Liv Johnsen A
Roosevelt at Saunders
Leffell School at Woodlands
Yonkers Montessori at Hamilton
Clarkstown North at Clarkstown South
Albertus Magnus at Irvington
Eastchester at Pelham
Arlington B at Port Chester
Ketcham at Poughkeepsie
Suffern vs. Scarsdale B at Fox Meadow Elementary
Lakeland at Mahopac
New Rochelle at Mount Vernon
Panas at John Jay-CR
Ardsley at Edgemont
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Briarcliff 2, North Salem 0
Bc: Mar Rivera Font G, A; Sadie Levitz G, Mia Gurreri one save.
Woodlands 2, Hamilton 1
Wd: Denisse Zhingri G, Ammy Paute G, Courtney Cruz nine saves.
Pearl River 5, Nyack 0
PR: Olivia Klein 3G, Amelia Layden G, Ava Fitzsimmons G, Taylor Donnelley 2A, Jenna Silver 2A,
North Rockland 8, Spring Valley 0
NRk: Riley Sheehan G, Gabby Cabrera G, 2A; Gia Orfini G, A; Kylie Harm G; Claudia Chery G, Antonella Rudovic G, Sophia Polizzi G A; Kaylee Paredes G, A; Zoey Grom A; Lily Imperato A, Meghan Whelan A.
White Plains 3, Fox Lane 2
WP: Jordan Ford G, Violeta Figueroa Montoya G, Paige Kearon G, Sophia Letizia A; Pilar Abdel-Aziz eight saves.
FL: Amanda Mazzuca G, Natalie Mazzuca G.
Harvey 10, EF International 0
Hv: Mikayla Neave 3G; Amani Carty 2G, Rylan Gilligan 2G, Vivienne Stoller 2G, Sasha Nannizzi G; Emily Lehrburger six saves.
Pelham 1, Blind Brook 0
Pel: Abby Parker G; Malia Otondi shutout in goal
Mahopac 4, Brewster 1
M: Ava Brady G; Fiona Kelleher G 2A; Makaila Pikoulas G, Kayleigh Dolan G, A; Gianna Dolan A; Brianna Savino two saves; Angelica Curcio two saves.
Masters 1, St. Luke's 0
Ms: Lucia Lamprecht goal
Rye Country Day 7, Hamden Hall 0
Arlington 5, Yonkers 0
Lincoln vs. Arlington B at Arlington
Mamaroneck at Mount Vernon
Tappan Zee at Nanuet
Beacon at John Jay-EF
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Pleasantville 7, Valhalla 0
Pville: Sam Schultz three goals, two assists; Faith Brown two goals, one assist; Skylar Aghen one goal; Elenah Lavigne one goal, one assist; Mary Kate Winn one assist; Montana Peppard two saves.
V: Giulia Rutigliano five saves; Sophia Calazza five saves.
Hen Hud 8, Peekskill 0
HH: Liv Johnsen four goals; Kiely Morley two goals, two assists; Eleni Schattman one goal, three assists; Yuliana 'Vale' Guevara one goal; Bridget Couch one assist; Haley Morris one assist; Charlotte Gaspar three saves.
Yorktown 1, Ketcham 0
Saunders at Gorton, 4 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow at Ardsley, 4 p.m.
John Jay-EF at Carmel
Yonkers vs. Roosevelt at Tibbetts Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Clarkstown South at Ramapo, 4:30 p.m.
Croton-Harmon at Haldane, 4:30 p.m.
Albertus Magnus at Hastings, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Ossining, 4:30 p.m.
Arlington at Poughkeepsie, 4:30 p.m.
Yonkers Montessori at Putnam Valley, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Port Chester at Mount Vernon, 10 a.m.
Ellenville at Poughkeepsie, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Peekskill at Putnam Valley, 10 a.m.
Eastchester vs. Yonkers at Fleming Field, 4:30 p.m.
Ketcham at Arlington, 4:45 p.m.
Beacon at Haldane, 4:45 p.m.
Briarcliff vs. Pleasantville at Pace, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Arlington at Albertus Magnus, 10 a.m.
Roosevelt at Putnam Valley, 11 a.m.
North Salem at Bronxville, 2 p.m.
Byram Hills at Nanuet, 2 p.m.
Mamaroneck at Clarkstown South, 3 p.m.
Hen Hud at Harrison, 3 p.m.
Westlake at Hastings, 3 p.m.
Port Chester at Greeley, 3 p.m.
Pleasantville at Rye Neck, 3 p.m.
Ursuline at Scarsdale, 3 p.m.
North Rockland at Tappan Zee, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
No games scheduled
