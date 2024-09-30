Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lohud | The Journal News

    Section 1 high school girls soccer: lohud scoreboard and results for Sept. 30-Oct. 6

    By Debbie Schechter, Rockland/Westchester Journal News,

    2 days ago

    Hey everyone, here's a look at the girls soccer schedule for this week. Please check back each day for scores, results and more throughout the week. If you want a look back at last week, take a look

    As a friendly reminder, you can use Twitter/X and tag @LoHud_Debbie , & @lohudsports

    Monday Sept. 30

    Tuckahoe 7, Yonkers 0

    Tk: Brooke Matarazzo 4G, A; Ava Rogliano G; Isabella Carinci G, A; McKenna Gerald A; Juliana Manginelli A; Brianna Hartman A; Micheala Marano G; Chloe Angelo A; Brianna Hartman four saves.

    Bronxville 3, Hastings 1

    Bx: Evy Henningson 2G, Carson Kochansky G, Amy Villanueva 2A, Sofia Terjanian A, Lily Delany three saves.

    Hs: Sopha Ballard G, Francesca Molakides seven saves.

    Rye Neck 3, Westlake 2

    RN: Izzy Clements 2G, A; Sarah Heaton G; Lara Auffarth A; Brooklyn Milboer A; Bailey Eapen 10 saves.

    Ursuline 2, Mamaroneck 0

    Sleepy Hollow 4, Peekskill 0

    SH: Samantha Marvin G, Kayla McGuigan G, Corina Armster G, Ashley Richardson G, Emily Aridas 0 saves

    Peek: Vicky Jovel 11 saves.

    White Plains 9, Lincoln 0

    WP: Violeta Figueroa Montoya G; Manuela Victoria G; Ella Kincheloe G, Sophie Mercer G, A; Lily Obligado G; Sarah Alzate G, Yaritza Orozco G; Camila Cruces G, A; Sophia Letizia G, A; Paloma Cano A; Lia Ferrara A; Pilar Abdel-Aziz one save.

    Pleasantville 8, Valhalla 1

    Pville: Sam Schultz 3g, 1a; Faith Brown 2g, 2a; Natalie Viviano 2g, 1a; Skylar Aghen 1g; Elenah Lavigne 1a; Montana Peppard 4 saves.

    V: Isabella Mattoni G; Giulia Rutigliano 12 saves.

    Harvey 2, Williams School 0

    Hv: Mikayla Neave 2G; Mallon Gilligan A; Rylan Gilligan A; Emily Lehrburger 12 saves.

    Harrison 3, Byram Hills 0

    Horace Greeley 5, Fox Lane 0

    HG: Parker Ginsberg 2G, Rachel Glick G A, Hailey Stern G, A; Grace Richards A; Gianna Raniolo G, Harper Margolies A; Lauren Singer, Clementine Martin and Isabella Flores combined to make four saves.

    FL: Berit Rose 14 saves; Brynn Anthony seven saves.

    North Salem 6, Haldane 1

    NS: Sienna Paldin 2G, 2A; Samantha Yoel 2G; Jennifer Killeen G, Taylor Fogle G A; Jaclyn Moore A

    Hld: Miley Pena-Rider: 1G,

    Hackley 8, Avenues 1

    Hack: Gabriella Petriello 3G, Gemma Lasky 2G, A; Linda Ohia-Enyia G, Katie Yalmokas G, Zion Bennett G, A; Erys Burton 2A, Andy Hegarty A, Layla Kesh-Heil A, Annika Duggan four saves.

    Albertus Magnus 3, Irvington 0

    AM: Bella Di Muccio G, A; Sofia DiPrima G, Julia Lombardo G; Sofia Caraballo A, Katie Murphy A.

    Arlington 6, Brewster 0

    Arl: Sofia Espinosa G; Mal Dwyet G, A; Quinn Kapfhammer G; Erin Lemieux A; Maddie Heitman G; Isabel Ren A; Chase Harris G; Riley Pettigrew A; Olivia Bohrman G, Caelyn Deserre A; Sophia Vandemark and Terlyka Horton combined shutout.

    Tappan Zee 5, Hen Hud 1

    Note: Eve Girardi becomes Tappan Zee's all-time leading goal-scorer, netter her 49th, 50th, 51st and 52nd goals.

    TZ: Eve Girardi 4G, Nina Vasquez G, Ruby Maloney A, Charlotte March A, kate Mulvihill A, Anna Palitti A

    HH: Bridget Couch G, Liv Johnsen A

    Arlington 6, Brewster 0

    Arl: Mal Dwyer G, A, Sofia Espinosa G, Maddie Heitman G, Quinn Kapfhammer G, Chase Harris G, Olivia Bohman G, Isabel Ren A, Erin Lemieux A, Riley Pettigrew A, Caelyn Deserre A

    Roosevelt at Saunders

    Leffell School at Woodlands

    Yonkers Montessori at Hamilton

    Clarkstown North at Clarkstown South

    Albertus Magnus at Irvington

    Eastchester at Pelham

    Arlington B at Port Chester

    Ketcham at Poughkeepsie

    Suffern vs. Scarsdale B at Fox Meadow Elementary

    Lakeland at Mahopac

    New Rochelle at Mount Vernon

    Panas at John Jay-CR

    Ardsley at Edgemont

    Tuesday, Oct. 1

    Briarcliff 2, North Salem 0

    Bc: Mar Rivera Font G, A; Sadie Levitz G, Mia Gurreri one save.

    Woodlands 2, Hamilton 1

    Wd: Denisse Zhingri G, Ammy Paute G, Courtney Cruz nine saves.

    Pearl River 5, Nyack 0

    PR: Olivia Klein 3G, Amelia Layden G, Ava Fitzsimmons G, Taylor Donnelley 2A, Jenna Silver 2A,

    North Rockland 8, Spring Valley 0

    NRk: Riley Sheehan G, Gabby Cabrera G, 2A; Gia Orfini G, A; Kylie Harm G; Claudia Chery G, Antonella Rudovic G, Sophia Polizzi G A; Kaylee Paredes G, A; Zoey Grom A; Lily Imperato A, Meghan Whelan A.

    White Plains 3, Fox Lane 2

    WP: Jordan Ford G, Violeta Figueroa Montoya G, Paige Kearon G, Sophia Letizia A; Pilar Abdel-Aziz eight saves.

    FL: Amanda Mazzuca G, Natalie Mazzuca G.

    Harvey 10, EF International 0

    Hv: Mikayla Neave 3G; Amani Carty 2G, Rylan Gilligan 2G, Vivienne Stoller 2G, Sasha Nannizzi G; Emily Lehrburger six saves.

    Pelham 1, Blind Brook 0

    Pel: Abby Parker G; Malia Otondi shutout in goal

    Mahopac 4, Brewster 1

    M: Ava Brady G; Fiona Kelleher G 2A; Makaila Pikoulas G, Kayleigh Dolan G, A; Gianna Dolan A; Brianna Savino two saves; Angelica Curcio two saves.

    Masters 1, St. Luke's 0

    Ms: Lucia Lamprecht goal

    Rye Country Day 7, Hamden Hall 0

    Arlington 5, Yonkers 0

    Lincoln vs. Arlington B at Arlington

    Mamaroneck at Mount Vernon

    Tappan Zee at Nanuet

    Beacon at John Jay-EF

    Wednesday, Oct. 2

    Pleasantville 7, Valhalla 0

    Pville: Sam Schultz three goals, two assists; Faith Brown two goals, one assist; Skylar Aghen one goal; Elenah Lavigne one goal, one assist; Mary Kate Winn one assist; Montana Peppard two saves.

    V: Giulia Rutigliano five saves; Sophia Calazza five saves.

    Hen Hud 8, Peekskill 0

    HH: Liv Johnsen four goals; Kiely Morley two goals, two assists; Eleni Schattman one goal, three assists; Yuliana 'Vale' Guevara one goal; Bridget Couch one assist; Haley Morris one assist; Charlotte Gaspar three saves.

    Yorktown 1, Ketcham 0

    Saunders at Gorton, 4 p.m.

    Sleepy Hollow at Ardsley, 4 p.m.

    John Jay-EF at Carmel

    Yonkers vs. Roosevelt at Tibbetts Brook Park, 4 p.m.

    Clarkstown South at Ramapo, 4:30 p.m.

    Croton-Harmon at Haldane, 4:30 p.m.

    Albertus Magnus at Hastings, 4:30 p.m.

    Lincoln at Ossining, 4:30 p.m.

    Arlington at Poughkeepsie, 4:30 p.m.

    Yonkers Montessori at Putnam Valley, 5 p.m.

    Thursday, Oct. 3

    Port Chester at Mount Vernon, 10 a.m.

    Ellenville at Poughkeepsie, 4:30 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 4

    Peekskill at Putnam Valley, 10 a.m.

    Eastchester vs. Yonkers at Fleming Field, 4:30 p.m.

    Ketcham at Arlington, 4:45 p.m.

    Beacon at Haldane, 4:45 p.m.

    Briarcliff vs. Pleasantville at Pace, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 5

    Arlington at Albertus Magnus, 10 a.m.

    Roosevelt at Putnam Valley, 11 a.m.

    North Salem at Bronxville, 2 p.m.

    Byram Hills at Nanuet, 2 p.m.

    Mamaroneck at Clarkstown South, 3 p.m.

    Hen Hud at Harrison, 3 p.m.

    Westlake at Hastings, 3 p.m.

    Port Chester at Greeley, 3 p.m.

    Pleasantville at Rye Neck, 3 p.m.

    Ursuline at Scarsdale, 3 p.m.

    North Rockland at Tappan Zee, 6:30 p.m.

    Sunday, Oct. 6

    No games scheduled

    This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Section 1 high school girls soccer: lohud scoreboard and results for Sept. 30-Oct. 6

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    High school football: Who's your pick for lohud player of the week?
    Lohud | The Journal News2 days ago
    Field hockey Oct. 1: Valhalla, Ursuline, Pawlling, Lakeland, Edgemont, Bronxville, JJ-CR win
    Lohud | The Journal News1 day ago
    Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, October 2, 2024
    Lohud | The Journal News3 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Mamaroneck High School seniors take advantage of law allowing them to pre-register to vote
    Lohud | The Journal News2 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile13 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Judge OKs process to fire Mount Vernon schools chief, who is under criminal investigation
    Lohud | The Journal News7 hours ago
    South Orangetown school board member resigns, slammed for 'laughing' emoji response
    Lohud | The Journal News11 hours ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Coppell Tragedy: Fatal Crash Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass3 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy