Section 1 high school girls soccer: lohud scoreboard and results for Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Monday Sept. 30

Tuckahoe 7, Yonkers 0

Tk: Brooke Matarazzo 4G, A; Ava Rogliano G; Isabella Carinci G, A; McKenna Gerald A; Juliana Manginelli A; Brianna Hartman A; Micheala Marano G; Chloe Angelo A; Brianna Hartman four saves.

Bronxville 3, Hastings 1

Bx: Evy Henningson 2G, Carson Kochansky G, Amy Villanueva 2A, Sofia Terjanian A, Lily Delany three saves.

Hs: Sopha Ballard G, Francesca Molakides seven saves.

Rye Neck 3, Westlake 2

RN: Izzy Clements 2G, A; Sarah Heaton G; Lara Auffarth A; Brooklyn Milboer A; Bailey Eapen 10 saves.

Ursuline 2, Mamaroneck 0

Sleepy Hollow 4, Peekskill 0

SH: Samantha Marvin G, Kayla McGuigan G, Corina Armster G, Ashley Richardson G, Emily Aridas 0 saves

Peek: Vicky Jovel 11 saves.

White Plains 9, Lincoln 0

WP: Violeta Figueroa Montoya G; Manuela Victoria G; Ella Kincheloe G, Sophie Mercer G, A; Lily Obligado G; Sarah Alzate G, Yaritza Orozco G; Camila Cruces G, A; Sophia Letizia G, A; Paloma Cano A; Lia Ferrara A; Pilar Abdel-Aziz one save.

Pleasantville 8, Valhalla 1

Pville: Sam Schultz 3g, 1a; Faith Brown 2g, 2a; Natalie Viviano 2g, 1a; Skylar Aghen 1g; Elenah Lavigne 1a; Montana Peppard 4 saves.

V: Isabella Mattoni G; Giulia Rutigliano 12 saves.

Harvey 2, Williams School 0

Hv: Mikayla Neave 2G; Mallon Gilligan A; Rylan Gilligan A; Emily Lehrburger 12 saves.

Harrison 3, Byram Hills 0

Horace Greeley 5, Fox Lane 0

HG: Parker Ginsberg 2G, Rachel Glick G A, Hailey Stern G, A; Grace Richards A; Gianna Raniolo G, Harper Margolies A; Lauren Singer, Clementine Martin and Isabella Flores combined to make four saves.

FL: Berit Rose 14 saves; Brynn Anthony seven saves.

North Salem 6, Haldane 1

NS: Sienna Paldin 2G, 2A; Samantha Yoel 2G; Jennifer Killeen G, Taylor Fogle G A; Jaclyn Moore A

Hld: Miley Pena-Rider: 1G,

Hackley 8, Avenues 1

Hack: Gabriella Petriello 3G, Gemma Lasky 2G, A; Linda Ohia-Enyia G, Katie Yalmokas G, Zion Bennett G, A; Erys Burton 2A, Andy Hegarty A, Layla Kesh-Heil A, Annika Duggan four saves.

Albertus Magnus 3, Irvington 0

AM: Bella Di Muccio G, A; Sofia DiPrima G, Julia Lombardo G; Sofia Caraballo A, Katie Murphy A.

Arlington 6, Brewster 0

Arl: Sofia Espinosa G; Mal Dwyet G, A; Quinn Kapfhammer G; Erin Lemieux A; Maddie Heitman G; Isabel Ren A; Chase Harris G; Riley Pettigrew A; Olivia Bohrman G, Caelyn Deserre A; Sophia Vandemark and Terlyka Horton combined shutout.

Tappan Zee 5, Hen Hud 1

Note: Eve Girardi becomes Tappan Zee's all-time leading goal-scorer, netter her 49th, 50th, 51st and 52nd goals.

TZ: Eve Girardi 4G, Nina Vasquez G, Ruby Maloney A, Charlotte March A, kate Mulvihill A, Anna Palitti A

HH: Bridget Couch G, Liv Johnsen A

Roosevelt at Saunders

Leffell School at Woodlands

Yonkers Montessori at Hamilton

Clarkstown North at Clarkstown South

Albertus Magnus at Irvington

Eastchester at Pelham

Arlington B at Port Chester

Ketcham at Poughkeepsie

Suffern vs. Scarsdale B at Fox Meadow Elementary

Lakeland at Mahopac

New Rochelle at Mount Vernon

Panas at John Jay-CR

Ardsley at Edgemont

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Briarcliff 2, North Salem 0

Bc: Mar Rivera Font G, A; Sadie Levitz G, Mia Gurreri one save.

Woodlands 2, Hamilton 1

Wd: Denisse Zhingri G, Ammy Paute G, Courtney Cruz nine saves.

Pearl River 5, Nyack 0

PR: Olivia Klein 3G, Amelia Layden G, Ava Fitzsimmons G, Taylor Donnelley 2A, Jenna Silver 2A,

North Rockland 8, Spring Valley 0

NRk: Riley Sheehan G, Gabby Cabrera G, 2A; Gia Orfini G, A; Kylie Harm G; Claudia Chery G, Antonella Rudovic G, Sophia Polizzi G A; Kaylee Paredes G, A; Zoey Grom A; Lily Imperato A, Meghan Whelan A.

White Plains 3, Fox Lane 2

WP: Jordan Ford G, Violeta Figueroa Montoya G, Paige Kearon G, Sophia Letizia A; Pilar Abdel-Aziz eight saves.

FL: Amanda Mazzuca G, Natalie Mazzuca G.

Harvey 10, EF International 0

Hv: Mikayla Neave 3G; Amani Carty 2G, Rylan Gilligan 2G, Vivienne Stoller 2G, Sasha Nannizzi G; Emily Lehrburger six saves.

Pelham 1, Blind Brook 0

Pel: Abby Parker G; Malia Otondi shutout in goal

Mahopac 4, Brewster 1

M: Ava Brady G; Fiona Kelleher G 2A; Makaila Pikoulas G, Kayleigh Dolan G, A; Gianna Dolan A; Brianna Savino two saves; Angelica Curcio two saves.

Masters 1, St. Luke's 0

Ms: Lucia Lamprecht goal

Rye Country Day 7, Hamden Hall 0

Arlington 5, Yonkers 0

Lincoln vs. Arlington B at Arlington

Mamaroneck at Mount Vernon

Tappan Zee at Nanuet

Beacon at John Jay-EF

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Pleasantville 7, Valhalla 0

Pville: Sam Schultz three goals, two assists; Faith Brown two goals, one assist; Skylar Aghen one goal; Elenah Lavigne one goal, one assist; Mary Kate Winn one assist; Montana Peppard two saves.

V: Giulia Rutigliano five saves; Sophia Calazza five saves.

Hen Hud 8, Peekskill 0

HH: Liv Johnsen four goals; Kiely Morley two goals, two assists; Eleni Schattman one goal, three assists; Yuliana 'Vale' Guevara one goal; Bridget Couch one assist; Haley Morris one assist; Charlotte Gaspar three saves.

Yorktown 1, Ketcham 0

Saunders at Gorton, 4 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow at Ardsley, 4 p.m.

John Jay-EF at Carmel

Yonkers vs. Roosevelt at Tibbetts Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Clarkstown South at Ramapo, 4:30 p.m.

Croton-Harmon at Haldane, 4:30 p.m.

Albertus Magnus at Hastings, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Ossining, 4:30 p.m.

Arlington at Poughkeepsie, 4:30 p.m.

Yonkers Montessori at Putnam Valley, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Port Chester at Mount Vernon, 10 a.m.

Ellenville at Poughkeepsie, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Peekskill at Putnam Valley, 10 a.m.

Eastchester vs. Yonkers at Fleming Field, 4:30 p.m.

Ketcham at Arlington, 4:45 p.m.

Beacon at Haldane, 4:45 p.m.

Briarcliff vs. Pleasantville at Pace, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Arlington at Albertus Magnus, 10 a.m.

Roosevelt at Putnam Valley, 11 a.m.

North Salem at Bronxville, 2 p.m.

Byram Hills at Nanuet, 2 p.m.

Mamaroneck at Clarkstown South, 3 p.m.

Hen Hud at Harrison, 3 p.m.

Westlake at Hastings, 3 p.m.

Port Chester at Greeley, 3 p.m.

Pleasantville at Rye Neck, 3 p.m.

Ursuline at Scarsdale, 3 p.m.

North Rockland at Tappan Zee, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

No games scheduled

