Loganville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in both home care and dental. If you want steady hours and work that really helps people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Loganville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-quality preventive and periodontal care in a modern, patient-centered dental setting. You’ll handle digital X-rays, detailed charting, oral cancer screenings, and patient education while working closely with dentists and assistants.

Employer: All Ways Caring HomeCare

Location: Loganville, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 9:00 AM–6:00 PM , every other weekend

Mon–Fri , every other weekend Salary: $14.00–$15.00/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a home-like setting. This role offers competitive pay, daily pay option, benefits, tuition help, and clear growth paths while you assist with personal care, community outings, and behavior support.

Employer: Princeton Dental (Heartland Dental supported practice)

Location: Loganville, GA

Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Friday)

Salary: Not listed

Join a supported practice with no experience required (new grads welcome). You get a four-day workweek plus benefits like paid vacation, health insurance, daily pay, bonus programs, and sponsored continuing education with access to modern dental tech.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.