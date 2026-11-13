undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Loganville
🏥 Loganville, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Loganville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in-home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and still build your career.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Clinic
- Employer: Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy
- Location: Loganville, GA
- Salary: $78,000 – $90,000/year + monthly bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
This is a hands-on outpatient role with a therapist-owned company that focuses on patient time, not crazy quotas. Includes structured mentorship, lots of free CEUs, and benefits like 401(k) match and medical starting after 30 days.
Pediatric LPN with G-Tube Experience
- Employer: Affinity Pediatrics Home Care
- Location: Loganville, GA
- Pay: $35.00 – $38.00/hour
- Type: Part-time, in-home care
Work 1:1 with a pediatric patient in the home, using your G-tube skills and pediatric experience. Evening weekday hours (7:30 pm – 6:30 am) make this a good fit if you want nights and strong hourly pay.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: SkyCare ABA
- Location: Loganville, GA
- Pay: $20 – $25/hour
- Type: Part-time and full-time options
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy for kids with autism in homes, schools, and clinics. Comes with flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and ongoing supervision to grow your RBT skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.