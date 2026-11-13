Loganville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in-home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and still build your career.

Employer: Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy

Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy Location: Loganville, GA

Salary: $78,000 – $90,000/year + monthly bonus potential

Type: Full-time

This is a hands-on outpatient role with a therapist-owned company that focuses on patient time, not crazy quotas. Includes structured mentorship, lots of free CEUs, and benefits like 401(k) match and medical starting after 30 days.

Employer: Affinity Pediatrics Home Care

Affinity Pediatrics Home Care Location: Loganville, GA

Pay: $35.00 – $38.00/hour

Type: Part-time, in-home care

Work 1:1 with a pediatric patient in the home, using your G-tube skills and pediatric experience. Evening weekday hours (7:30 pm – 6:30 am) make this a good fit if you want nights and strong hourly pay.

Employer: SkyCare ABA

SkyCare ABA Location: Loganville, GA

Pay: $20 – $25/hour

Type: Part-time and full-time options

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy for kids with autism in homes, schools, and clinics. Comes with flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and ongoing supervision to grow your RBT skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.