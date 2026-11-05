🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Openings in Loganville, GA

Loganville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in senior living, rehab, and behavioral health. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep growing your skills.

Employer: Phoenix Senior Living – The Retreat at Loganville

Phoenix Senior Living – The Retreat at Loganville Location: Loganville, GA

Type: Full-time , nights, Mon–Fri + every other weekend

, nights, Salary: Not listed

This hands-on role supports residents in assisted living and memory care with daily activities, safety, and emotional support. Good fit if you’re 18+, have elder-care experience, and can work nights while building your skills in dementia and assisted living care.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Loganville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead hospital-wide quality and risk programs for a major inpatient rehab provider. This role is ideal if you have experience in performance improvement, regulatory compliance, and risk management and want strong benefits from day one plus growth in a large healthcare system.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so just one link here.)

Employer: The Joy Senior Living

Location: Loganville, GA

Type: Part-time , leadership

, leadership Schedule: Tue & Thu 9a–5p + every other weekend 9a–5p

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Oversee wellness, meds, and daily care coordination for a small 24-resident assisted living and memory care community. Great for a GA LPN or experienced med tech/aide ready to step into a leadership role while still doing hands-on resident care.

Employer: WeEvolve Network

Location: Loganville, GA

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. (25 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

Provide 1:1 ABA services under BCBA supervision, helping a local client build communication, social, and daily living skills. Good match if you’re an active RBT with reliable transportation and want steady afternoon hours plus mileage reimbursement and PTO.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.