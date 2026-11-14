Logansport has a few solid front-line customer service spots open right now, with flexible hours and steady national brands.

Here are the standout roles hiring in Logansport, Indiana this week:

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Logansport, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

(depends on experience and other factors) Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want steady hours with a big national pharmacy.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Logansport, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

(depends on experience and other factors) Benefits (with 30-hour work week): health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours

health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours Same core duties as full-time (cashier, customer help, stocking, photo, web pickup), but with more flexible scheduling. Nice option if you want hours that fit around school, family, or another job.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Logansport, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests in a busy sports bar setting. They prefer some restaurant/retail experience, strong communication, and a high school diploma or equivalent.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.