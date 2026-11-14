Logansport’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Logansport, IN

Logansport, IN Type: Full-time , A Shift

, A Shift Salary: Not listed

Entry-level production work in a large meat-processing plant. Expect lots of movement (standing, lifting up to 62 lbs, repetitive tasks) in cold or hot areas, with access to paid time off, 401(k), and health, dental, vision, and prescription benefits.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Logansport, IN

Logansport, IN Type: Full-time , B Shift

, B Shift Salary: Not listed

Same general production work as A Shift, but on B Shift for folks who prefer different hours. Physical job with lifting and working in cold or hot conditions, plus access to PTO, 401(k), and health benefits.

Employer: ARaymond

Location: Logansport, IN

Logansport, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Skilled role setting up and running slide forming machines and punch presses to make precision metal parts in a clean, high-tech plant. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of machine setup/operation, like troubleshooting, and want steady work with a focus on safety and quality.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, pay, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.