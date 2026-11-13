Healthcare hiring is steady in Logansport, Indiana right now, with options from entry-level patient care to high-paying provider roles.

Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Miller's Health Systems

Miller's Health Systems Location: Logansport, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus offered)

This role is for a Registered Nurse or Licensed Practical Nurse serving as a Charge Nurse in a long-term care setting. You’ll follow care plans, supervise CNAs, and work closely with a dedicated team in a 100% employee-owned company.

Employer: Miller's Health Systems

Miller's Health Systems Location: Logansport, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you’re certified in Indiana and want hands-on patient care. You’ll help residents with daily activities, track changes in their condition, and support the nursing team—great first step if you’re thinking about a nursing career.

Employer: Aya Locums

Aya Locums Location: Logansport, IN (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Full-time, locum tenens (13 weeks)

Pay: $325–$340 per hour

Anesthesiologist role with high hourly pay and a standard 5x10 schedule (7a–5p) plus call. Ideal if you’re board-certified, licensed in Indiana, and want a temporary assignment with travel, lodging, and malpractice support.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.)

ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.) Location: Cass County, IN (covers all zip codes, including Logansport)

Type: Per diem / part-time (minimum ~37 hrs availability per month)

Pay: $120–$140 per in-home visit; $85 per telehealth assessment; potential $2,400–$10,000/month depending on volume

You’ll do 1-hour in-home or virtual assessments for health plan members, focusing on chronic conditions and gaps in care. Great fit if you’re an NP or CNS (Family/Adult/Gero/Emergency) who likes flexible, community-based work and can practice autonomously.

Employer: Indiana Health Centers, Inc. (IHC) – Logansport

– Logansport Location: Logansport, IN

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Pay: Not listed; includes $2,000 retention bonus after 1 year

Clinic-based MA role at a Federally Qualified Health Center, serving underserved patients. No nights or weekends, strong benefits, and you’ll use your Spanish or Haitian Creole to support exams, labs, vaccines, and patient education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.