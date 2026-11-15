Logan’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for imaging pros and pharmacy leaders. If you’re open to travel work or ready to step into management, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Logan, WV

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 3x12 day shifts (36 hrs/week)

, 13-week contract, Estimated Pay: $2,438.54 per week (includes wages + housing + M&I per diem)

Work as a Radiologic Technologist – MRI Tech with a solid weekly package, flexible housing options, and strong recruiter support. Great fit if you have at least 2 years’ MRI experience, an accredited program background, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and licensure reimbursement while exploring Logan.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Logan, WV

Type: Full-time Travel , 13-week contract , 3x12 day shifts (36 hrs/week)

, , Estimated Pay: **$1,849 – $2,028 per week***

Hospital-based MRI role using advanced imaging to support accurate diagnoses. Ideal if you have an Associate’s or Bachelor’s in Radiologic Technology, ARRT/ARMRIT/CAMRT, BLS, 2+ years recent MRI experience, and Phillips MRI experience. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Logan, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $67.05 – $90.55 per hour

Lead the pharmacy team while providing clinical services, immunizations, and patient counseling in a busy retail setting. Good match if you have a BS Pharmacy or PharmD, current pharmacist license, at least 1 year of pharmacy experience, and are ready to manage workflow, staff performance, and community outreach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar openings they don’t always post.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.