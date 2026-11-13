Logan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both physicians and allied health pros. If you’re open to a move or a new contract, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Logan, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on hip and knee procedures while providing general orthopedic care in a community setting. You’ll handle surgical evaluations, perioperative care, and call coverage for a Level IV trauma hospital, working closely with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting for an independent OB/GYN practice)

(posting for an independent OB/GYN practice) Location: Logan, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an established OB/GYN practice backed by a regional medical center with robotic surgery, labor and delivery rooms, postpartum care, and a Level I nursery. Mix of outpatient and inpatient care, including deliveries, postpartum care, and gynecologic surgery.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Location: Logan, WV

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,497 per week

Hours: 36 hours per week, 12-hour day shifts

13-week travel assignment for an MRI Technologist in a hospital setting. Good fit if you like shorter contracts, steady hours, and want to earn solid weekly pay while gaining experience in a new location.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or hospital—they often know about similar openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.