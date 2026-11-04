🏥 Logan, WV Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Travel Pay

Logan’s healthcare scene is busy, with the hospital and travel agencies both hiring. If you’re in imaging or nutrition, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Logan, WV

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr shifts , 13‑week assignment

, , , Start date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,167 per week

Setting: Allied Health – MRI Technologist

Allied Health – MRI Technologist Perks: 401k, HSA, medical, dental, vision, referral bonus

This is a travel MRI role with steady hours and full benefits through a national agency. Good fit if you want solid weekly pay and to build your MRI experience while on the road.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Logan, WV

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts , 13‑week assignment

, , , Start date: ASAP

Pay: $2,214 per week (based on 36 hrs, 12‑hr shifts)

(based on 36 hrs, 12‑hr shifts) Setting: Allied Health – MRI Technologist

Allied Health – MRI Technologist Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, guaranteed hours, referral bonus

Day‑shift travel MRI job with strong weekly pay and guaranteed hours. Ideal if you like daytime schedules and want one‑on‑one support from a large travel agency.

Employer: Logan Regional Medical Center

Location: Logan, WV

Type: Full-time (not stated, but lead clinical role)

Full-time (not stated, but lead clinical role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: JRCERT‑approved radiologic tech program, ARRT, BLS, 3+ years MRI experience, prior leadership/preceptor experience preferred

Lead the MRI department at a 132‑bed, award‑winning community hospital. You’ll handle advanced MRI exams, oversee daily workflow, mentor staff, and work closely with radiologists to keep quality and safety high.

Employer: HHS (at Logan Regional Medical Center)

(at Logan Regional Medical Center) Location: Logan, WV

Type: Part-time , about 24 hrs/week

, about Pay: Starting at $27.00/hour , negotiable based on experience

, negotiable based on experience Requirements: Registered Dietitian (CDR), state license as required, Bachelor’s or Master’s in Nutrition/Dietetics

Registered Dietitian (CDR), state license as required, Bachelor’s or Master’s in Nutrition/Dietetics Perks: Employee Assistance Program, career development and training

Work directly with patients and care teams on medical nutrition therapy for both inpatient and outpatient care. Great option if you want steady part‑time hours and to stay hands‑on with clinical nutrition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Logan tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.