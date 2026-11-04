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Logan
🏥 Logan, WV Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Travel Pay
2 days ago
Logan’s healthcare scene is busy, with the hospital and travel agencies both hiring. If you’re in imaging or nutrition, there are some solid options here right now.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,167/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Logan, WV
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts, 13‑week assignment
- Start date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,167 per week
- Setting: Allied Health – MRI Technologist
- Perks: 401k, HSA, medical, dental, vision, referral bonus
This is a travel MRI role with steady hours and full benefits through a national agency. Good fit if you want solid weekly pay and to build your MRI experience while on the road.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,214/week, Days
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Logan, WV
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts, 13‑week assignment
- Start date: ASAP
- Pay: $2,214 per week (based on 36 hrs, 12‑hr shifts)
- Setting: Allied Health – MRI Technologist
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, guaranteed hours, referral bonus
Day‑shift travel MRI job with strong weekly pay and guaranteed hours. Ideal if you like daytime schedules and want one‑on‑one support from a large travel agency.
MRI Technologist Lead
- Employer: Logan Regional Medical Center
- Location: Logan, WV
- Type: Full-time (not stated, but lead clinical role)
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: JRCERT‑approved radiologic tech program, ARRT, BLS, 3+ years MRI experience, prior leadership/preceptor experience preferred
Lead the MRI department at a 132‑bed, award‑winning community hospital. You’ll handle advanced MRI exams, oversee daily workflow, mentor staff, and work closely with radiologists to keep quality and safety high.
Part-Time Registered Dietitian – $27/hr+
- Employer: HHS (at Logan Regional Medical Center)
- Location: Logan, WV
- Type: Part-time, about 24 hrs/week
- Pay: Starting at $27.00/hour, negotiable based on experience
- Requirements: Registered Dietitian (CDR), state license as required, Bachelor’s or Master’s in Nutrition/Dietetics
- Perks: Employee Assistance Program, career development and training
Work directly with patients and care teams on medical nutrition therapy for both inpatient and outpatient care. Great option if you want steady part‑time hours and to stay hands‑on with clinical nutrition.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Logan tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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