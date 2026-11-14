Logan’s leadership job scene is busy right now, from faith-based nonprofits to high-tech manufacturing and corporate internships. If you’re ready to step up, these roles cover a wide range of management paths.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Location: Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead and grow FCA’s local ministry by building staff, volunteers, donors, and boards, all while providing spiritual leadership to coaches and athletes. This is a faith-centered role for someone who wants to combine executive leadership with hands-on discipleship and fundraising.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: On-site in Logan, UT (also options in Waltham, MA or Santa Clara, CA)

(also options in Waltham, MA or Santa Clara, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary (Utah): $94,600–$126,200 + potential annual bonus

+ potential annual bonus Run large, cross-functional projects (budgets $500K+) that drive change and performance in a global life-science company. Great fit if you have deep project management experience, can influence executives, and want strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: Spartronics, LLC

Location: North Logan, UT

Type: Full-time, salaried, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior plant leader role over Manufacturing, Engineering, Quality, Supply Chain, and Materials Planning for a high-reliability electronics manufacturer. Ideal for a seasoned operations executive with 10+ years in manufacturing, comfort in regulated industries, and the ability to obtain a U.S. Secret-level security clearance.

Employer: Enterprise

Location: 896 1.5 Main St, Logan, UT 84321

Type: Paid internship (25 hrs/week, 10–12 weeks, Spring)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on business training where you learn to run a branch: fleet management, customer service, and local marketing. A good option for current college students (rising seniors) who want real management experience before graduation.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.