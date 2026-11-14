Logan’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with solid options in retail, banking, and healthcare support. Here are a few standout roles if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: Logan, UT (145 W Cache Valley Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, paid education (Live Better U), and more (eligibility varies)

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, paid education (Live Better U), and more (eligibility varies) Why it’s worth a look: Mix of member service and order picking (Click ‘n Pull/Fax ‘n Pull). You’ll help members with purchases, memberships, and online orders while earning solid hourly pay and access to paid education programs.

Employer: D.L. Evans Bank

Location: Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, 401(k) , Employee Stock Ownership Plan , paid vacation, sick time, life and long-term disability insurance

Medical, dental, vision, FSA, , , paid vacation, sick time, life and long-term disability insurance Why it’s worth a look: Higher-level branch role where you open accounts, help with consumer loans, and back up the teller line. Good fit if you like sales plus service and want a long-term banking career with strong benefits.

Employer: Surgery Partners

Location: Logan, UT

Type: Not listed (likely full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely full-time; check posting) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Phone-based role handling inbound and outbound calls, scheduling, and patient questions about services, insurance, and billing. Great if you have 2+ years of fast-paced customer service and want to move into the medical/vision care world with full benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.