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🍽️ Logan, UT Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Logan’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of places are hiring right now. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people, food, or both.
Banquet Cook – Riverwoods Conference Center (Part-Time/Full-Time)
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Logan, UT
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll prep and cook banquet menu items, follow recipes, and help lead Line Cooks. Good fit if you like a fast pace, keeping a clean kitchen, and having a hand in big events.
Housekeeping Room Attendant – Springhill Suites Logan
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Logan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clean and reset guest rooms, stock carts and linen closets, and handle special guest requests. Great if you like staying active, working on your own, and seeing instant results from your work.
Kitchen/Food Prep – Cafe Zupas
- Employer: Cafe Zupas
- Location: Logan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Daytime shifts (no Sundays, early mornings, or late nights) with 5 raises in your first year and a free meal every shift. You’ll prep fresh ingredients, cook soups and dressings, run dishes, and help keep the lobby clean in a modern, upbeat kitchen.
Kitchen Team Member / Cook – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Logan, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work the heart of house on stations like grill, chip, and expo while the game is always on. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and chances to grow if you want to build a longer-term restaurant career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule options make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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