Logan’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in talent acquisition. If you like recruiting, data, and helping teams grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Fox Pest Control)

Rollins, Inc. (Fox Pest Control) Location: Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000

Help hire pest control technicians for 31 branches nationwide. Full-cycle recruiting, ATS work, and partnering with hiring managers, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control Location: Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000

Same core role and perks as above, with a focus on high-volume frontline hiring, reporting on recruiting KPIs, and leading improvements to hiring practices across branches.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Fox Pest Control)

Rollins, Inc. (Fox Pest Control) Location: Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$52,000

Support the recruiting team by running job ads, managing recruiting campaigns, and boosting employee referrals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays, plus lots of exposure to data and employer branding.

Employer: Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control Location: Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$52,000

Very similar coordinator role focused on recruiting advertising platforms, metrics, and engagement programs. Good fit if you like marketing + HR and want a path into talent acquisition, HR, or operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.