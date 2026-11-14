Logan’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like building relationships and closing deals. If you’re good with people and ready to grow your income, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Comcast

Comcast Location: Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $41,500/year, Target Total $75,500/year+ (base + commission)

Door-to-door sales in single-family neighborhoods, selling Xfinity residential services and working approved local events. This is a good fit if you like being outside, managing your own daily schedule, and want strong commission potential on top of a steady base.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: SnackCo of America

Location: Logan, UT (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Pay: $65,000/year

B2B role owning the full customer lifecycle for private label and co-manufacturing snack projects—qualifying leads, coordinating samples, working with R&D, and keeping big accounts happy. Great if you like detailed project work, food/CPG, and want steady weekday hours with benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, life insurance).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Logan’s sales and marketing openings tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.