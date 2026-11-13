Looking for a loyal dog in Logan, UT? These adoptable pups at Cache Humane Society are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cache Humane Society

Phone: (435) 792-3920

Nala is a beautiful mix of two smart, athletic breeds and is waiting patiently for her forever home. The shelter invites you to learn more about her and the adoption process on their website.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog mix

French Bulldog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cache Humane Society

Phone: (435) 792-3920

Latte is a young French Bulldog mix with lots of life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix

Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cache Humane Society

Phone: (435) 792-3920

Mila has let all of her worries go and is ready to meet her best friend. She’s described as a hardworking pup who would love to join someone on their adventures. If you enjoy staying active and want a partner to share it with, Mila may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet Mila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Logan, Utah, consider visiting Cache Humane Society or giving them a call at (435) 792-3920 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.