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🐶 Playful Logan Dogs Ready for Adoption at Cache Humane
Looking for a loyal dog in Logan, UT? These adoptable pups at Cache Humane Society are hoping to meet their new families soon.
Nala
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cache Humane Society
- Phone: (435) 792-3920
Nala is a beautiful mix of two smart, athletic breeds and is waiting patiently for her forever home. The shelter invites you to learn more about her and the adoption process on their website.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Latte
- Breed: French Bulldog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cache Humane Society
- Phone: (435) 792-3920
Latte is a young French Bulldog mix with lots of life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mila
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cache Humane Society
- Phone: (435) 792-3920
Mila has let all of her worries go and is ready to meet her best friend. She’s described as a hardworking pup who would love to join someone on their adventures. If you enjoy staying active and want a partner to share it with, Mila may be the dog for you.
👉 Meet Mila and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Logan, Utah, consider visiting Cache Humane Society or giving them a call at (435) 792-3920 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.