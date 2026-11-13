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Logan
🛒 Logan, UT Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Logan’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like helping shoppers, stocking shelves, or working with money. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring around town.
PRODUCE/ASST DEPT LEADER
- Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Logan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a leadership role in the Produce department, focused on customer service, sales, and keeping things safe and clean. You’ll help set goals, train staff, plan schedules, and make sure the produce looks great and stays fresh.
Retail Sales Associate (Sierra)
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)
- Location: 1427 N Main St, Logan, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13.50–$14.00 per hour
Help shoppers find great deals while keeping the store clean and organized. This role is good if you like variety—ringing up customers, stocking, and helping with displays—with a strong employee discount and a wide range of potential benefits.
Stocker
- Employer: Costco Wholesale
- Location: Logan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay range not listed (Costco notes additional info available online)
Keep the warehouse looking sharp by stocking shelves, building displays, and helping members with large items. This is a good fit if you like physical work, staying busy, and want access to Costco’s comprehensive benefits for eligible employees.
Member Service Representative
- Employer: Deseret First Credit Union
- Location: Logan, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:45–1:45, rotating Sat 8:45–2:15
- Salary: Starting at $21.00 per hour, DOE
Work in a branch setting helping members with accounts, transactions, and basic lending questions. Great if you enjoy steady hours, customer interaction, and learning finance, plus paid holidays and a strong benefits and perks package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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