Logan’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like helping shoppers, stocking shelves, or working with money. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Logan, UT

Logan, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role in the Produce department, focused on customer service, sales, and keeping things safe and clean. You’ll help set goals, train staff, plan schedules, and make sure the produce looks great and stays fresh.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

Location: 1427 N Main St, Logan, UT

1427 N Main St, Logan, UT Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.50–$14.00 per hour

Help shoppers find great deals while keeping the store clean and organized. This role is good if you like variety—ringing up customers, stocking, and helping with displays—with a strong employee discount and a wide range of potential benefits.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Logan, UT

Logan, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not listed (Costco notes additional info available online)

Keep the warehouse looking sharp by stocking shelves, building displays, and helping members with large items. This is a good fit if you like physical work, staying busy, and want access to Costco’s comprehensive benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Deseret First Credit Union

Location: Logan, UT

Logan, UT Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:45–1:45, rotating Sat 8:45–2:15

Salary: Starting at $21.00 per hour, DOE

Work in a branch setting helping members with accounts, transactions, and basic lending questions. Great if you enjoy steady hours, customer interaction, and learning finance, plus paid holidays and a strong benefits and perks package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.