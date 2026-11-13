Logan’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with a mix of tech, engineering, and hospitality roles. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) an executive seat, these are worth a look.

Employer: Journal Technologies

Journal Technologies Location: Logan, UT (with broader US/remote options noted)

(with broader US/remote options noted) Salary: $200,000 – $270,000/year (JTI Logan, USA)

Type: Full-time

This CTO role owns technology strategy, architecture, and product development for court and justice software used across the US, Canada, and Australia. You’ll lead engineering, drive modernization, support Agile adoption, and build a high-performing tech org, with strong benefits and professional development support.

Employer: Kansagra Partners

Location: Logan, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Run day-to-day operations at LaQuinta, lead the team, and own guest satisfaction, budgets, and revenue growth. This is a good fit if you have hotel management experience and want full P&L responsibility in a growing hospitality group.

Employer: Raise (hiring for a global in‑vitro diagnostics leader)

(hiring for a global in‑vitro diagnostics leader) Location: Logan, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, permanent

Benefits: PTO; health, dental, vision; life insurance; long‑term disability; 401(k); relocation assistance available

Lead engineering projects for medical diagnostic products, from planning and design through testing and transition to production. Ideal if you have an engineering degree, medical device development experience, and want leadership work in a mountain-town setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.