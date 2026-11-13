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Logan
👔 Logan, Utah Executive Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
7 days ago
Logan’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with a mix of tech, engineering, and hospitality roles. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) an executive seat, these are worth a look.
Chief Technology Officer
- Employer: Journal Technologies
- Location: Logan, UT (with broader US/remote options noted)
- Salary: $200,000 – $270,000/year (JTI Logan, USA)
- Type: Full-time
This CTO role owns technology strategy, architecture, and product development for court and justice software used across the US, Canada, and Australia. You’ll lead engineering, drive modernization, support Agile adoption, and build a high-performing tech org, with strong benefits and professional development support.
Hotel General Manager – LaQuinta
- Employer: Kansagra Partners
- Location: Logan, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Run day-to-day operations at LaQuinta, lead the team, and own guest satisfaction, budgets, and revenue growth. This is a good fit if you have hotel management experience and want full P&L responsibility in a growing hospitality group.
Engineering Project Manager
- Employer: Raise (hiring for a global in‑vitro diagnostics leader)
- Location: Logan, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Benefits: PTO; health, dental, vision; life insurance; long‑term disability; 401(k); relocation assistance available
Lead engineering projects for medical diagnostic products, from planning and design through testing and transition to production. Ideal if you have an engineering degree, medical device development experience, and want leadership work in a mountain-town setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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