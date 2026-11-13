Logan’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from metal fabrication to life sciences. If you like building real things and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ducworks, Inc

Ducworks, Inc Location: Logan, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for a leading metal fabrication and manufacturing company that supports aerospace, industrial, and commercial projects. This role is ideal if you have NDT Level II (VT/MT/PT) experience, strong welding knowledge, and want to be part of a quality-focused team with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: The Finish Carpenters' Company (Stowic Design)

(Stowic Design) Location: Logan, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $18.50 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Join a small shop that builds custom closets and high-end storage and will train you from the ground up—no woodworking experience needed. You’ll handle materials, learn to run woodworking equipment, assemble cabinetry, and enjoy on-the-job training, tools provided, and profit sharing when the shop does well.

Employer: Cytiva (Danaher)

Location: Logan, UT (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Help make products used in life sciences, diagnostics, and biotech in the Serum – Large Volume Liquid Manufacturing department. This role fits someone with a high school diploma/GED, who can follow detailed procedures, work safely with chemicals and cleanroom gear, and wants access to big-company benefits and growth inside a global healthcare brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.