🚌 Logan, UT Delivery Jobs With Multiple Schedules Available

Logan’s delivery scene is busy right now—lots of routes, different schedules, and options if you like being on the road. Here are several solid picks if you want steady miles and simple, physical work.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Logan, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your own insured car to deliver pizzas around town, help in the store, and get on-the-job training. Good fit if you want flexible hours, tips, and a mix of driving and light in-store work.

Employer: Package Delivery

Location: Logan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $250–$350 per day

Drive your own vehicle, scan and sort small packages, and run a daily route using a mobile app. Great if you already know the Amazon/FedEx/UPS style of work and want higher daily pay for fast, accurate deliveries.

Employer: S&B Operations Inc. (FedEx Ground contractor)

Location: Logan, UT 84321

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $130/day (up to $150 after training) + $20/day Sat bonus

Drive a FedEx Ground box or step truck, handle up to 150 lb with a dolly, and run 120+ stops a day. Good for someone 21+ who wants a steady Monday–Friday schedule with year-round work and paid training.

Employer: S&B Operations Inc. (FedEx Ground contractor)

Location: Logan, UT 84321

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $130/day (up to $150 after training) + $20/day Sat bonus

Same FedEx Ground delivery work, but on a Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday schedule. Nice option if you want full-time hours but prefer days off in between for school, another job, or family.

Employer: S&B Operations Inc. (FedEx Ground contractor)

Location: Logan, UT 84321

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $130/day (up to $150 after training) + $20/day Sat bonus

Similar FedEx Ground route work with a Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday schedule. Good if you like a busy week, consistent routine, and working mostly daytime hours.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring. Logan’s delivery jobs tend to fill fast when word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.