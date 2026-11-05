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Logan
🏭 Logan, UT Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles
3 days ago
Logan’s manufacturing scene is steady and growing, with a mix of flexible part-time and solid full-time roles. If you like hands-on work and clear results at the end of the day, these are worth a look.
Quality Control Auditor (Part-Time)
- Employer: Steel Coated Epoxy Floors
- Location: Logan, UT (Cache Valley / Northern Utah job sites)
- Salary: $20 per visit (about $150/week, 5–10 hrs/week)
- Type: Part-time, in-person
This is a field role checking finished epoxy floors after the crew is done. You’ll visit job sites, inspect quality, talk with homeowners, and document issues—great if you’re detail-focused and want flexible hours with light weekly time.
Finishing Technician
- Employer: Ducworks, Inc
- Location: Logan, UT 84321
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, in-person
This mid-level role helps bring metal projects to their final stage, using blueprints, hand tools, cranes, and forklifts. Expect some longer days, every-other-Friday off, and solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
Production Associate (32 hours per week)
- Employer: Kimberbell
- Location: Logan, UT
- Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)
- Type: ¾-time (32 hrs/week), in-person
Join a creative products company assembling embroidery-related items using a one-piece-flow process. You’ll work on a small team, stay moving throughout the day, and get benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance, and product discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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