🏭 Logan, UT Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles

Logan’s manufacturing scene is steady and growing, with a mix of flexible part-time and solid full-time roles. If you like hands-on work and clear results at the end of the day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Steel Coated Epoxy Floors

Steel Coated Epoxy Floors Location: Logan, UT (Cache Valley / Northern Utah job sites)

Salary: $20 per visit (about $150/week, 5–10 hrs/week)

Type: Part-time, in-person

This is a field role checking finished epoxy floors after the crew is done. You’ll visit job sites, inspect quality, talk with homeowners, and document issues—great if you’re detail-focused and want flexible hours with light weekly time.

Employer: Ducworks, Inc

Location: Logan, UT 84321

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in-person

This mid-level role helps bring metal projects to their final stage, using blueprints, hand tools, cranes, and forklifts. Expect some longer days, every-other-Friday off, and solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Kimberbell

Location: Logan, UT

Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Competitive wage (exact amount not listed) Type: ¾-time (32 hrs/week), in-person

Join a creative products company assembling embroidery-related items using a one-piece-flow process. You’ll work on a small team, stay moving throughout the day, and get benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance, and product discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.