🏥 Logan, UT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Flexible Hours

Logan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new and experienced caregivers. Here are several local roles with solid pay, flexible schedules, and room to build your skills.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Logan, UT

Type: Internship / Travel , 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts

Internship / , 13-week assignment, , 12-hour day shifts Pay: $1,740 per week (travel package; stipends vary)

This is a travel PT role in Logan with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you want solid weekly pay, a set 13-week contract, and experience with a nationwide travel agency.

Employer: Home Helpers Home Care

Location: Logan, UT service area (reporting to St. George office)

(reporting to St. George office) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Help seniors and adults with disabilities stay safe and independent at home—no CNA license needed, and paid training is included. Comes with flexible schedule, bonus pay, mileage reimbursement, and access to health, dental, vision, and 401(k) for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Home Helpers Home Care

Location: Logan, UT coverage area (reporting to St. George office)

(reporting to St. George office) Type: Part-time , about 10 hours/week to start

, about to start Pay: $19.00 – $24.00/hour

Similar in-home caregiving work, but with higher hourly pay and a small weekly commitment to start—great if you want to ease into the field or add a side job. Includes flexible schedule, paid training, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Intermountain Health – Logan Regional Hospital

Location: Logan, UT

Type: Likely part-time (listed 12 scheduled hours/week )

Likely (listed ) Pay: $19.50 – $26.48/hour

Work directly with patients in crisis by leading groups, supporting coping skills, and helping keep the unit safe. Good match if you have behavioral health experience, BLS, and want hospital-based mental health work with strong system benefits.

Employer: Catamaran Management LLC

Location: Logan, UT (family medicine practice)

(family medicine practice) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:30pm

, Mon–Fri, Pay: From $18.00/hour

Steady weekday role drawing blood, entering orders, and coordinating with the lab team in a family medicine clinic. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) matching—nice if you want predictable hours and benefits.

Employer: Intermountain Health – Budge Clinic

Location: Logan, UT

Type: PRN / On-call , minimum one 8-hour shift/week , up to 40 hrs/week

, minimum , up to Pay: $20.07 – $28.59/hour

Float across different clinics and specialties in Cache Valley, with lots of schedule flexibility and chances to grow your skills. Requires MA training/experience or an RN/LPN license plus BLS; Intermountain also offers education assistance up to $5,250/year.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.