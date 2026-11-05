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🐶 Gentle Logan Dogs Ready to Join Quiet, Loving Homes
Logan has some very sweet dogs hoping to find calm, loving homes. All of these pups are with Cache Humane Society and are ready to meet their new families.
Ginger
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Dainty, wiggly, loves to wave for treats and toys, big snuggler, and a serious toy destroyer
- Best home: A quiet home where she can relax and cuddle on the couch with her person
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cache Humane Society
- Phone: (435) 792-3920
Ginger would love to spend her days curled up with her best friend and enjoying treats and toys in a calm space.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Masie
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Current status: In a foster home getting extra snuggles — call to schedule a meet and greet
- Personality: Knows what she wants, treat-motivated, enjoys a calm routine
- Training: House-trained and crate-trained
- Best home: No children, quiet home where she can cuddle and live a peaceful life with her person
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cache Humane Society
- Phone: (435) 792-3920
Masie is a classy little lady who’s ready for a calm, child-free home and a comfy spot on the couch.
👉 Meet Masie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tawny
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Eager to please, cuddly, ready for new adventures with a friend
- Best home: Someone looking for a loving companion to share life and activities with
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cache Humane Society
- Phone: (435) 792-3920
Tawny is ready to learn, love, and explore with her new person by her side.
👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Logan, UT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Cache Humane Society at (435) 792-3920 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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