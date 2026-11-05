🛒 Logan Township customer service jobs with multiple openings

Logan Township has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, from banking to high-volume order support. Good options if you like helping people and staying busy during the day.

Employer: OceanFirst Bank

OceanFirst Bank Location: Logan / Swedesboro, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $20.00 – $28.75 per hour (per Indeed listing for the same role)

Lead the teller team, handle cash operations, and be a go-to person when the branch manager is out. Comes with a 2-week interactive training, strong benefits, and chances for professional growth, plus incentive pay and generous time off.

Employer: Custom Building Products

Location: Logan Township, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages and full benefits)

Busy, high-volume call center role handling orders, pricing questions, and product info for building materials. Good fit if you type fast, stay calm with tough calls, and want advancement opportunities plus medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and 401(k).

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.