🚧 Logan Township NJ: Multiple Mechanic & Tire Tech Openings

Logan Township and nearby Bridgeport are busy with industrial and logistics work, which means steady demand for hands-on mechanics and techs. If you like working with tools and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bentley Truck Services, Inc.

Bentley Truck Services, Inc. Location: Logan Township, NJ

Salary: $21.00–$26.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

Install, inspect, repair, and replace commercial truck tires for a busy, family-owned truck company. This role offers weekly pay, company-provided gear/PPE, paid training, PTO/sick time, paid holidays, 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, and company-paid life insurance, plus room to grow your skills and move up.

Employer: Xylem

Location: Bridgeport, NJ (near Logan Township)

(near Logan Township) Salary: $20.00–$24.00/hour (estimated range)

Type: Full-time

Keep fleet pumping equipment serviced, repaired, and ready for customers at a Fortune 500 water technology company. You’ll do mechanical troubleshooting, maintenance, and testing, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO, paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement) and chances to learn and grow in a global organization.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.