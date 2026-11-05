📅 Logan Senior Citizens Club meets twice a month

📅 Social club for residents 50+ in Logan Township

Logan Township’s Senior Citizens Club is open to anyone age 50 and older who wants a friendly place to socialize.

Meeting times (ongoing):



1st Monday of each month, 7:00–9:00 PM



3rd Monday of each month, 1:00–3:00 PM



Location: Logan Township Municipal Building



Refreshments are served.



Club contacts:



Mark Wheeler, President – Email: [email protected]

– Email:

Judy Quattrochi, Vice President – Email: [email protected]



For details on the 2026 Trips and Events Brochure, contact Lori Clarke-Ratliff at (856) 419-1219.

Township office hours are Monday–Thursday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM and Friday, 8:00 AM–12:30 PM.