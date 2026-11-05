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Logan Township
📅 Logan Senior Citizens Club meets twice a month
3 days ago
📅 Social club for residents 50+ in Logan Township
Logan Township’s Senior Citizens Club is open to anyone age 50 and older who wants a friendly place to socialize.
Meeting times (ongoing):
- 1st Monday of each month, 7:00–9:00 PM
- 3rd Monday of each month, 1:00–3:00 PM
- Location: Logan Township Municipal Building
- Refreshments are served.
Club contacts:
- Mark Wheeler, President – Email: [email protected]
- Judy Quattrochi, Vice President – Email: [email protected]
For details on the 2026 Trips and Events Brochure, contact Lori Clarke-Ratliff at (856) 419-1219.
Township office hours are Monday–Thursday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM and Friday, 8:00 AM–12:30 PM.
More Info: Logan Township Senior Citizens Club | Logan Townsh...
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