Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Logan Township

📅 Logan Senior Citizens Club meets twice a month

3 days ago

📅 Social club for residents 50+ in Logan Township


Logan Township’s Senior Citizens Club is open to anyone age 50 and older who wants a friendly place to socialize.


Meeting times (ongoing):



  • 1st Monday of each month, 7:00–9:00 PM

  • 3rd Monday of each month, 1:00–3:00 PM

  • Location: Logan Township Municipal Building

  • Refreshments are served.


Club contacts:



  • Mark Wheeler, President – Email: [email protected]

  • Judy Quattrochi, Vice President – Email: [email protected]


For details on the 2026 Trips and Events Brochure, contact Lori Clarke-Ratliff at (856) 419-1219.


Township office hours are Monday–Thursday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM and Friday, 8:00 AM–12:30 PM.


More Info: Logan Township Senior Citizens Club | Logan Townsh...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments