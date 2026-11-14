Healthcare hiring is steady in Logan, Ohio right now, especially for hands-on patient care and behavioral health roles. If you’re certified and ready to work, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Hocking Valley Community Hospital

Hocking Valley Community Hospital Location: Logan, OH

Logan, OH Type: Part-time (48 hours per pay period, rotating weekends/holidays)

(48 hours per pay period, rotating weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Day-shift CNA role doing direct patient care: hygiene, feeding, vital signs, transport, and comfort care on a busy hospital unit. Great fit if you have (or will soon have) your Ohio CNA and want steady hours with a local hospital team.

Employer: Hocking Valley Community Hospital

Hocking Valley Community Hospital Location: Logan, OH

Logan, OH Type: PRN / Variable (as needed, may include 1:1 patient support)

(as needed, may include 1:1 patient support) Salary: Not listed

Same core CNA duties as the part-time role, but with flexible, as-needed hours and the chance to help with 1:1 patient care. Good option if you want hospital experience without a fixed schedule.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Logan, OH (community-based)

Logan, OH (community-based) Type: Full-time (BCBA and BCaBA roles; some part-time options mentioned)

(BCBA and BCaBA roles; some part-time options mentioned) Salary: Not listed (PBS offers a compensation estimator on their site)

BCBA/BCaBA positions providing ABA services to individuals with autism and behavioral needs in home, school, and community settings. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision (for full-time), PTO, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) match, CEUs, and mentorship for ongoing growth.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.