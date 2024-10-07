Cross country: Poynette's See takes second at Nightfall Invite

All the ingredients were there.

Combined, they led to strong performances last week for the Poynette cross country teams.

“Both meets had perfect weather, great competition and fast courses,” said Puma Head Coach Kevin Frehner. “This led to kids running very fast times in both places. We did a good job of taking advantage of those opportunities on both nights and showed significant improvement.”

At Portage on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Poynette girls placed sixth out of 13 schools, including three Division 1 teams.

“Piper Johnson led the way with a fifth-place finish to earn a medal,” said Frehner. “It was her best race of the season to date, and she ran with confidence. Cora Larson returned from an illness to run a lifetime personal record as our third runner and freshman Tess Hushagen just missed breaking 22:00 for the first time in her young career. Freshman Sydney Byers also made a significant jump to be our sixth runner. The coaches were very happy with her willingness to take a risk and run with a different group of girls on our team. She took the challenge and ran a super race.”

Johnson’s time was the 43rd fastest in school history and the 16th fastest for a senior, according to Frehner. Hushagen’s time ranked as the 17th fastest freshman time ever run, added Frehner.

The JV girls team finished in fifth place. Mercedi (3rd) and Capri Lapacek (5th) finished in the top five to lead that group, according to Frehner. “Both of them also ran aggressively, especially in the middle mile of the course,” said Frehner.

The varsity boys team finished fifth, with Wyatt See (13th) and Paceler Moll (16th) earning medals for their top 20 finishes.

“Both ran times that were highly ranked in program history,” said Frehner. “Wyatt’s time ranked 26th overall and ninth for a junior. Paceler improved his freshman record time by over 30 seconds and also ranks 44th overall. Freshman Sawyer Koch ran an excellent race in his first taste of varsity competition to break 20 minutes for the first time and be in our top five runners.”

The JV boys team also took fifth place, as Trevor Day ran to a 12th-place finish to lead the Pumas.

“He raced with purpose and broke 20 minutes for the first time in his career,” said Frehner. “Boston McWilliams also ran a very strong race. He made an aggressive move at the 2-mile mark to move up significantly in his race.”

Overall, Poynette had 15 lifetime best times at Portage.

Nightfall Invitational

Running on Friday in Lake Mills, the Puma girls took seventh out of 25 Division 3 schools, losing to state ranked Sheboygan Lutheran by just two points.

“it is one of our favorite meets of the season for our kids as the meet host lights up the Lake Mills Country Club and the kids run a two loop course at night,” said Frehner.

Johnson turned in another strong performance, repeating her success at Portage to finish 12th out of 160 runners to earn a medal.

“Hushagen also ran a very strong race as our second runner in 31st,” said Frehner. “Harley Seas continued her strong season, running 1:19 faster on the same course than last season. Morgan Small rebounded from a sub-par performance at Portage and competed very well.”

The Poynette JV girls team finished second, as Mercedi Lapacek ran very well. Mya Connor improved her time over last season by 23 seconds. First-year runners Clara Sohns and Evelyn Hafeman both ran under 30 minutes for the first time this season.

The boys team is continuing to progress, showing significant improvement, according to Frehner.

“On average, our returning runners ran 1:30 faster than last season,” said Frehner. “Errol Borchardt (3:24), Jacob Digman (2:30), and Ethan Machnik (1:49) had the most improvement. Wyatt See had a great race and became only the sixth runner in school history to run under 17 minutes. Elias Ritzke, Dusty Dorshorst, Andy Sarnow, Hans Tollaksen and Tucker Johnson are the others. He placed second out of 226 total runners. His time of 16:46 ranks fourth all time and third for juniors. Freshman Paceler Moll again broke his freshman record to run 17:10 and place 11th to earn a medal. That time also ranks 28th in school history. Junior Brady Cox also ran under 19 minutes for the first time in his career.”

Poynette’s JV boys team took fifth. Trevor Day was the lead runner in 11th place. Easton Ripp, Errol Borchardt, and Ethan Machnik ran lifetime personal records by significant amounts, said Frehner.

The Pumas travel to Albany next Saturday.