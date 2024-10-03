Open in App
    Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press

    Poynette volleyball defeats Columbus

    By Alyssa Brooks,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfwAY_0vuW8qA500

    The Poynette Pumas defeated Columbus at home on Tuesday, Oct. 1. In the four sets played, Columbus came away with one victory. Poynette defeated Columbus in the first set by a score of 25-17. Columbus answered back in the second set with a 27-25 victory. Poynette would win the next two sets, 25-21 and 25-19.

    Columbus went up 6-0 to start the first set. Later in the match, Columbus had the 15-14 lead but an ace by Ellsa Feller tied the match at 15. The game would be tied at 16, but a kill by Poynette broke the tie. The Pumas closed out the match with an ace for the game point.

    The second match was a battle, and was tied at multiple points in the game. Towards the end of the match a kill by Ellsa Feller broke the 19-19 tie. The teams would tie again at 21, but Columbus’ Payten Dornus set the ball to the back of the court for a 22-21 Columbus lead. Poynette answered with a block by Avalyn Albrecht for the 23-22 lead. The tight contest ended in a spike by Dornus that was blocked and not recovered by Poynette to give Columbus the 27-25 win.

    Poynette would rebound for the next two matches to secure the overall victory. Kassidy McCaffery led the way with kills and four aces. Addison Mackey had 28 digs on the night, and Emma Yelk had 32 assists.

    Poynette finishes the season with their last three games on the road.

    Lakes Mills 3, Poynette 0

    Lake Mills blanked Poynette on Thursday 3-0, despite strong performances from Kassidy McCaffery and Emma Yelk.

    By scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-19, the Pumas fell, although McCaffery pounded seven kills and had 16 digs to lead Poynette in both categories. Yelk led the way in blocks with two and assists with 18.

